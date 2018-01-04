It’s official – the 90s is the decade we miss the most! This is according to a poll taken by the Irish Daily Star today, and it cites the fashion and music as the most attractive things about the 90s. Platform shoes and the Spice Girls? I’m all ears!

The 80s were a close second, with music being the main attraction. Personally, I love 80s fashion – give me a metallic puffer jacket, bright nails, big earrings and crimped hair any day! (That is exactly how I dress now... in 2018.)

I put it to the listeners of The Early Breakfast and they agreed with the 90s being the best decade ever, with the 80s in close second place. Not one person mentioned the noughties or the present day, oddly. Here are some memories that may rattle the aul nostalgia cage:

“Paula, I'm shocked - SHOCKED I tells ya - leaving out RIVERDANCE ????? 1994, wasn't it?” - Dave, Clondalki

“Paula, gotta love the 90s hair – all the boys had curtains or a step!”

“Paula – Glenroe! Hello 90s!”

“Hair braids from holidays!” – not exclusive to the 90s, cough.

“Hi Paula defo 90s – Italia 90!”

“Morning sweetpea, the summer of 88. Picking spuds, money in my pocket, lynx musk, Tom's Diner on the radio, local disco in the community centre (around 5 records and one flashing light!) Great times, great memories!” - Jayo

“90’s...? Strange hair..? A flat top? .. still fresh!” – Pa in Limerick

“I think it was our formative years we are nostalgic for not the decade necessarily. I was 14 in 1980. First date. First relationship First mortgage. Married in 1988 and had my first baby in 1990. Soundtrack was my life. Each song was connected to my world.” - Anne in Cahir

“I miss Penny Sweets, schoolyard games, bottled flavoured milk in school, 5p crisps!” - Ann in Cork

“We dominated world football in the 90s, they were the days! COYBIG!”

“The 90s RTE Network 2 Top 30 Hits!” - Liam

“The 80's..... The decade fashion forgot!”

“Morning Paula. Don't forget Noel's house party, Yes or No, Bullseye, Strike it Lucky, Baywatch, Saved by the Bell. That was proper Saturday TV instead of all this reality muck these days!” - Bren just finishing up doing papers in Drogheda.

“ Has to b the 90s – AC/DC Thunderstruck, Guns N’ Roses Slane, Nirvana. Did the Leaving Cert in 93, Wexford won All Ireland, met my wife in 96, engaged in 99 - super decade!” - Ben in Wex

“1995 graduation class. Went to see Bon Jovi's These Days Tour that summer. Also weren’t the shell suits out in the early 90s!”

“The discman overtook the walkman in the 90s Paula and it was a killer coz you couldn’t run with it or it’d skip!”

“Trying to phone your boyfriend in the 90s was torture. No mobile phones, had to call the house and ask to speak to him.”

“Shoulder pads!! Leg warmers!! Nah girl, 80s were great for music, shite for fashion!”

“Paula, I did my Leaving Cert in 1982, met Declan in 1983, got engaged in 1984, got married in 1988 and bought our house in 1989. So it's the 80s all the way for me!” - Lorraine from Dundalk

“Hi paula, it has to be 80s for music as a huge amount of the songs were sampled or re-released by other bands. Film soundtracks were fantastic! All the live aid artists were brill!” - Jim

“Paula, has to be the 90's. A packet of Frosties sweets, a bag each of meanies and wheelies only 30p!” - Eoghan in Laois

“Morning Paula and Happy New Year. I miss the days of just 2 TV stations. We have so many now. When I was growing up in the late 80s and early 90s, we had 2 stations and if you didn't like what was being shown, you went outside to play, and a special treat was getting to watch the American football and Italian soccer highlights on a Monday night. Such simpler times.” - From Mick in Laois