Mullingar lads Craig, Matt, Stephen and Dean make up this incredible band.

Following on from the success of their smash hit 'Mixtape 2003', this band have gone from strength to strength. They've opened for Noel Gallagher, Kodaline, Twenty One Pilots and other incredible bands. It's only just the beginning for these guys.

Their new single 'Bear Claws' is just as (if not more) catchy then their previous songs and the response has been huge!