Every day we give away one of our show mascots that we call Al's pal on our little game What Happens Next? just before the 1pm news.

And sometime because we have hearts of gold we give him away to anyone going somewhere special and would like to take our little furry friend on a trip!

Then we ask that they take some pics and email (al@todayfm.com) or Tweet (@Todayfm @TheAlPorter) them to us.

Sinead brought him along to see Coldplay in Croke Park.

It looks something just like this:

Brian Murphy in Cork sent us this brilliant pic of himself on the combine harvester with little Farmer Al on the dash!

Brian, you'll have to get him a little flat pack!

Mike even made him mini kayak for his adventure! Awwwwww!

Planning this little fellas first kayaking adventure on Lough Derg, first I will have to make sure he can swim though, safety first! #alspal pic.twitter.com/OgbW3nuzkJ — Mike Jones (@MrMike_Jones) July 5, 2017

And if you thought THAT was cute...well prepare yourself!!!! Awwwww lads look!