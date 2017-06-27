We had an absolute chilled out ball at Inchydoney Lodge And Spa in West Cork for our very first Al Porter Pamper Party.

The gorgeous and lovely staff were nearly as beautiful as the scenery in this part of the Rebel County.

Jenny and Olive gave us the serious LOLs. Listening to this is therapy in itself!

Our @TheAlPorter Pamper Party Pampees Jenny & Olive who hate having their tootsies touched play BuzzFeet! @inchydoneylodge #TicklyToes pic.twitter.com/JubBwKtPPB — Today FM (@todayfm) June 27, 2017

Al was looking really robey. Bit a leg wha!!?

We even had our own choir:

He also attempts to be the first DJ to do a live link while getting massaged!

Catriona is a Massage Therapist and she gave Al the lowdown on treatments.

We met the lovely Yvonne & John who told us their story. Yvonne is John's superwoman and here's why: