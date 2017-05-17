According to the Irish Daily Star today, lazy fellas leaving their dirty clothes on the floor is women's Number 1 Gripe and some of the listeners of the Early Breakfast were incensed by this!

There are lots of neat and tidy men who refute this allegation and there are a lot of messy ladies who unashamedly embrace mess.

Turns out, there are loads of little things that bug us about our other halves - have a read below to enjoy other people's dirty laundry being aired.

(And also, take a moment to read the very last text which may just make you happy that you have little annoyances to put up with.)

@sweetpmac ever see the film signs !!my wife leaves glasses of water everywhere 🙄I think she is expecting the aliens 👽 — gerard keogh (@keoghgerard) May 17, 2017

@sweetpmac shw never tightens the lid back on the 7up,then when I take a drink it's flat as a pancake.... — David Brennan (@BallyfermotDave) May 17, 2017

@sweetpmac my biggest gripe is my wife never puts anything back where she found it! Cooking is like a giant frustrating game of hide & seek! — Alan Moriarty (@alanmmoriarty) May 17, 2017

“After five years of marriage, and constant reminders, she still chews with her mouth wide open! I always threaten to throw stuff in if someone around me is chewing like a horse!”

“Paula the problem is most women are a bit OCD. There's no need to clean the bathrooms every weekend, I'm not going to eat the dinner in there. And why hoover? We have 3 boys so it will be manky in 5 minutes anyway. That’s what I say every weekend but it never works.” - Dave in Dublin.

“Pet hates P - When I think I've done a great job cleaning the kitchen and the she comes along and wipes the few suds off the draining board, tuts and walks off!” - Drew in Dublin

“My girlfriend can't be on time for anything. Also, not so much irritating as it is unsettling but she sleeps like a corpse; on her back, hands at her sides, facing straight ahead. I have to check she is breathing sometimes. Weirdo!”

“I'm obviously lucky as he's the one who’s always cleaning the bathroom, and cleaning in general. But it does drive me nuts when he puts dirty dishes in the sink when the dishwasher is sitting empty!”

“Paula, roles are reversed in my house. I'm highly OCD and need tidiness. Unfortunately, my wife abuses this and continues to be very messy, yet enjoys an immaculately clean house!” - Shane from Kilkenny.

“It's all the fault of the Mammies, they don't teach their precious boys to care for themselves!”

“She wakes up an hour before me, and makes the bed. With me in it!” - J in Cork

“Sweet Pea, get yourself a magic house like me. Laundry basket magically cleans and dries, dishwasher loads itself. All my problems are solved. Haven't discussed it with herself yet. Don't think she'd believe me!” - Trevor, Athy

“She says "wash your teeth" instead of "brush your teeth". Argh she’s a monster!”

Hi Paula I live with 2 lads - himself and the teenage son. I lift the toilet seat when I’m done - it saves time and nagging in the long run!” - Jay, Castlebar

“Put the dishes into the damned dishwasher!”

“My partner presses snooze five times. First one wakes me up. Only, I have the option of sleeping another hour. Correction - I HAD the option.”

“She loves the Kardashians!”

“My wife doesn't turn lights off, I've come home from work and every light is on in the house.”

“Never. Knowing. What. She. Wants. To. Eat.”

“The wife absolutely BOILS ME BISCUIT when she leaves empty cartons back in the fridge” – Dazler on Snapchat

“My partner drives me nuts when we're in the car humming to the songs on the radio...the thing is, he sounds like he is in pain!” - Tom in Longford

“Paula my OH will put an empty two-litre water bottle into the recycling bin with the lid left on. When I try to crush down the bin, HER BOTTLES WON'T CRUSH. Argh!” - Niall in Tipp

“I cook dinner every weeknight and she moans about what I cook for the kids. Then at the weekend, she puts a pizza on!” - Barry from Cork

“Morning Paula, has to be constantly having on the fuel reserve light... Just fill the god damn car!”

“Hair extensions! And hair everywhere in the house, make-up all over my bed clothes! My god, women?!!” - Shane

“The missus drives me round the bend when she leaves empty chocolate wrappers in near-empty cups of tea. The tea goes everywhere when you empty the cup!” - Peter Dublin

“My husband will spend more time looking for a film to watch than it takes to actually watch a movie”

“Hi Paula... my wife has the sky box full of shite. She'll never watch half the crap that's on it. Why?!”

“My husband makes a balls of stacking the dishwasher”

“When the wife makes a simple cup of tea and toast, it’s as if she made dinner for 12!”

“The heating on and all the windows in the house open” – Bar2 on Snapchat

“What kills me is going to bed only to find no sheets... She's decided to change the bed sheets but doesn't get as far as actually changing them!” - Kevin

“My partner leaves lumps of toothpaste in the sink. Just wash it away!” - Aussie stack on Snapchat

“Hi Paula one of the things that drives me absolutely crazy is when I get a little text to say he was working hard in the house all day and it's spotless. I arrive in and it’s totally not! He might have tidied up but he hasn't hoovered or washed the floors...our ideas of spotless are very very different!” - Laineymoo

“Hair clips Paula,bleeping HAIR CLIPS!!!”

“My husband doesn’t know how to whisper. Whether it’s in the cinema or at home when the kids are asleep, he’s like a foghorn. I love him to pieces but he is a very loud man!”

“'When something is clearly wrong, but when I ask what is wrong, nothing is wrong. Then I say it's obvious something is wrong, and I'm told, nothing was wrong but now there is because you keep asking when nothing was wrong in the first place!”

“My missus is addicted to Facebook and WhatsApp. Head is always stuck in it. Pretty annoying!”

“Talking to the wife with my denture rolling around in my mouth drives her mad!” - Paul Dublin

“Her hair blocking up the shower and she still denies it's hers and she's the only girl in the house!” Dave

“Hi Paula, what does my head is when my partner says 'we have to do this or that' who ends up doing it?” - Christine in Kildare

“Hi Paula. I always say my husband only has one fault. He never puts the lids back properly on jars or bottles and I'm lucky they don't fly out of my hands when I pick them up.”