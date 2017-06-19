The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 17th June '17
- Got To Get You Into My Life-Earth, Wind & Fire
- Summer Breeze-The Isley Brothers
- It’s A Shame-The Spinners
- The Glow Of Love-Change
- Weary-Solange
- Shout To The Top-The Style Council
- Superficial-Amp Fiddler
- Rock Steady-Aretha Franklin
- Burning Up-Imagination
- Boy U Turn Me-Late Nite Tuff Guy
- Must Be The Music-Joey Negro (Disco Dub)
- Everybody Loves The Sunshine-Roy Ayers
- The Boss-Diana Ross (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Maskindans-Todd Terje
- Big Fun-Inner City
- Southern Freeze-Freeze
- Ooh What A Life-Gibson Brothers (Gerd Janson & Shan Edit)
- Heaven-Gibson Brothers (Gerd Janson & Shan Edit)
- Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard
- Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge
- One For Frankie-Dimitri From Paris & DJ Rocco
- Stomp Your Feet-Joey Negro (Hot Toddy Mix)
- Rivers Of Jordan-Flash Atkins
- Bad Reputation-Psycho Radaio & LC Anderson (Danielle Baldelli Mix)
- A Place Called Tarot-Tantra (Idjut Boys Mix)
- Can’t Fake The Feeling-Geraldine Hunt
- Brazilian Rhyme-Earth, Wind & Fire (Danny Krivit Edit)
- Too Hot Handle-Heatwave
- Keep The Fire Burning-Gwen McCrae
- Obsession-Guy Cuevas (Jay Airiness Mix)
- Free-Deniece Williams
- Like An Eagle-Dennis Parker
- Emma-Hot Chocolate
- She’s Gone-Hall & Oates