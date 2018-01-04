  1. Let’s Go Crazy-Prince
  2. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
  3. Operator-Lapsley (DJ Koze)
  4. Think About It-Barbara Tucker (DJ Spen Mix)
  5. Work It Out-Karizma
  6. The Night-Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
  7. Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
  8. Good Life-Brassroots
  9. Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
  10. Disco Circus-Todd Terje & The Olsens
  11. Ooh What A Life-The Gibson Brothers (Gerd Janson Mix)
  12. I Got The Feeling-Two Tons Of Fun
  13. Heaven Knows-Donna Summer (John Morales Mix)
  14. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)-Sylvester
  15. It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
  16. This Must Be The Place-Talking Heads (Young Edits Mix)
  17. Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
  18. Go-The Chemical Brothers
  19. You Know Me Better-Roisin Murphy
  20. Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
  21. No2 Side A-Secret Squirrels
  22. Devil In Me-Purple Disco Machine
  23. From Night To Night-New Jackson
  24. We Got A Love-Shit Robot feat. Reggie Watts
  25. I Got Jesus-Marcel Vogel
  26. Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir (Larry Levan Mix)
  27. Destiny-The Joubert Singers
  28. Light You Up-Luke Solomon feat. Queen Rose & Amy Douglas
  29. Pushin On-Jim Jules & Oliver S
  30. Fo Ya-Jimmy Rouge
  31. Down Down Down-Robbie Kitt
  32. Strings Of Life-Soul Central (Danny Krivit Mix)
  33. Body Funk-Purple Disco Machine
  34. Lost In Music-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  35. Smalltown Boy-Bronski Beat
  36. Promised Land-Joe Smooth
  37. Good Lovin-Faze Action
  38. I Believe-Kormac
  39. Latin Thing-St Germain
  40. Going Back To My Roots-Richie Havens
  41. War-Galaxy
  42. Club Tropicana-Wham
  43. Borderline-Madonna
  44. Higher & Higher-Jackie Wilson
  45. Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag-James Brown
  46. Ain’t Nobody-Chaka Khan
  47. The Only Way Is Up-Otis Clay