The Beat Goes On 4 Hour New Year's Eve Special
- Let’s Go Crazy-Prince
- He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
- Operator-Lapsley (DJ Koze)
- Think About It-Barbara Tucker (DJ Spen Mix)
- Work It Out-Karizma
- The Night-Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
- Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
- Good Life-Brassroots
- Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
- Disco Circus-Todd Terje & The Olsens
- Ooh What A Life-The Gibson Brothers (Gerd Janson Mix)
- I Got The Feeling-Two Tons Of Fun
- Heaven Knows-Donna Summer (John Morales Mix)
- You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)-Sylvester
- It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
- This Must Be The Place-Talking Heads (Young Edits Mix)
- Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
- Go-The Chemical Brothers
- You Know Me Better-Roisin Murphy
- Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
- No2 Side A-Secret Squirrels
- Devil In Me-Purple Disco Machine
- From Night To Night-New Jackson
- We Got A Love-Shit Robot feat. Reggie Watts
- I Got Jesus-Marcel Vogel
- Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir (Larry Levan Mix)
- Destiny-The Joubert Singers
- Light You Up-Luke Solomon feat. Queen Rose & Amy Douglas
- Pushin On-Jim Jules & Oliver S
- Fo Ya-Jimmy Rouge
- Down Down Down-Robbie Kitt
- Strings Of Life-Soul Central (Danny Krivit Mix)
- Body Funk-Purple Disco Machine
- Lost In Music-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Smalltown Boy-Bronski Beat
- Promised Land-Joe Smooth
- Good Lovin-Faze Action
- I Believe-Kormac
- Latin Thing-St Germain
- Going Back To My Roots-Richie Havens
- War-Galaxy
- Club Tropicana-Wham
- Borderline-Madonna
- Higher & Higher-Jackie Wilson
- Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag-James Brown
- Ain’t Nobody-Chaka Khan
- The Only Way Is Up-Otis Clay