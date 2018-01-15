Bowie:

  1. Heroes
  2. Changes
  3. The Man Who Sold The World
  4. Sound & Vision
  5. Modern Love
  6. Sufragette City
  7. Sorrow
  8. No Plan
  9. Love Is Lost (James Murphy Mix)
  10. Young Americans
  11. Absolute Beginners (live Bowie at The Beeb)
  12. Ashes To Ashes
  13. Wild Is The Wind
  14. Rebel Rebel
  15. Be My Wife
  16. Kooks
  17. I Can’t Give Everything Away
  18. Space Oddity
  19. Jean Genie
  20. Let’s Dance (live Bowie at The Beeb)
  21. Everyone Says Hi
  22. Quicksand
  23. Golden Years
  24. Fame
  25. Moonage Daydream
  26. Fashion
  27. Lazarus
  28. John, I’m Only Dancing
  29. China Girl
  30. Right
  31. Ziggy Stardust
  32. Under Pressure
  33. Subterraneans
  34. Blue Jean
  35. Blackstar
  36. Girl Can’t Help it-Little Richard