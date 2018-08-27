The Beat Goes On Electric Picnic Special Sun 26th Aug '18
- It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)-Peggy Gou
- Lost In Music-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- I Believe-Kormac
- Marilyn-Mount Kimbie (Palms Trax Mix)
- There Will Always Be This Love-David Kitt feat. Margie Jean Lewis
- No One’s Bothered-Sleaford Mods
- Firestarter-The Prodigy
- Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
- Meet You There-R.SA.G
- Lord Hear Us-Mango X Mathman feat. Day S
- Time-Jungle
- Pray For me-Kendrick Lamar feat. The Weekend
- Protection-Massive Attack feat. Tracey Thorn
- Pick Up-DJ Koze
- Neutron Dance-Krystal Klear
- Girls-Mix & Fairbanks
- Chwyldro-Gwenno
- Bodies-Ham Sandwich
- Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
- From Night To Night-New Jackson
- The Bay-Metronomy (Erol Alkan Mix)
- Ride Like The Wind-Christopher Cross (Joey Negro Mix)
- I Walk-AE Mak (Phare Remix)
- Paris-Friendly Fires (Aeroplane Mix)
- Falling For You-Daithi feat. Sinead White
- What Makes You Think You’re My Type-Get Down Edits
- Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
- Full Moon Ska-Interskalactic
- Lost In Paris-Tom Misch
- Nemesis-Benjamin Clementine
- Make It Rain-O Emperor
- Where Did I Go-Jorja Smith
- Good Intentions-Erica Cody
- New York-St Vincent
- Wherever-Halo Maud
- Bad Boys-Paddy Hanna
- Sea Creatures-Soak
- Snow-Wyvern Lingo
- Trippin On Your Love-Mavis Staples