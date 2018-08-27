  1. It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)-Peggy Gou
  2. Lost In Music-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  3. I Believe-Kormac
  4. Marilyn-Mount Kimbie (Palms Trax Mix)
  5. There Will Always Be This Love-David Kitt feat. Margie Jean Lewis
  6. No One’s Bothered-Sleaford Mods
  7. Firestarter-The Prodigy
  8. Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
  9. Meet You There-R.SA.G
  10. Lord Hear Us-Mango X Mathman feat. Day S
  11. Time-Jungle
  12. Pray For me-Kendrick Lamar feat. The Weekend
  13. Protection-Massive Attack feat. Tracey Thorn
  14. Pick Up-DJ Koze
  15. Neutron Dance-Krystal Klear
  16. Girls-Mix & Fairbanks
  17. Chwyldro-Gwenno
  18. Bodies-Ham Sandwich
  19. Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
  20. From Night To Night-New Jackson
  21. The Bay-Metronomy (Erol Alkan Mix)
  22. Ride Like The Wind-Christopher Cross (Joey Negro Mix)
  23. I Walk-AE Mak (Phare Remix)
  24. Paris-Friendly Fires (Aeroplane Mix)
  25. Falling For You-Daithi feat. Sinead White
  26. What Makes You Think You’re My Type-Get Down Edits
  27. Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
  28. Full Moon Ska-Interskalactic
  29. Lost In Paris-Tom Misch
  30. Nemesis-Benjamin Clementine
  31. Make It Rain-O Emperor
  32. Where Did I Go-Jorja Smith
  33. Good Intentions-Erica Cody
  34. New York-St Vincent
  35. Wherever-Halo Maud
  36. Bad Boys-Paddy Hanna
  37. Sea Creatures-Soak
  38. Snow-Wyvern Lingo
  39. Trippin On Your Love-Mavis Staples