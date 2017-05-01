The Beat Goes On Playlist 29th Apr '17
1. Living For The City-Stevie Wonder
2. All Night Long-Mary Jane Girls
3. Give Me Your Love-Sylvia Striplin (Young Pulse Edit)
4. Your Can't Have Your Cake & Eat It To-Brenda Taylor
5. Nothing But A Heartache-The Flirtations
6. The Magic Touch-Melba Moore
7. Armed & Extremely Dangerous-First Choice
8. Stoned Love-The Supremes (Tom Moulton Mix)
9. Doo Wop (That Thing)-Lauryn Hill
10. Pain (feat. Snoop Dog)-De La Soul
11. One Nation Under A Groove-Funkadelic
12. House Party-Fred Wesley
13. Floating-Cinema feat. Chris Leech
14. La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones
15. Thinking Of You-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
16. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
17. I'm The Baddest Bitch In The Room-Norma Jean Bell (Moodymann Mix)
18. Rock The Casbah-The Clash (Joey Negro Mix)
19. Won't Let Go-Joey Negro & Linda Clifford
20. Girls-Mix & Fairbanks
21. Disco Circus-Todd Terje
22. A Lover's Holiday-Change
23. Holiday-Madonna
24. Someday-Ron Basejam
25. Everything She Wants-Wham
26. All Over Your Face-Ronnie Dyson
27. If-Janet Jackson (Kaytranada Mix)
28. Timeless-Kon
29. That's The Way Of The World-Earth, Wind & Fire
30. Don't Tell Me, Tell Her-Odyssey
31. Today (feat. Sui Zhen)-Tornado Wallace
32. Weary-Solange
33. Human Nature-Michael Jackson