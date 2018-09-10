  1. Life During Wartime-Talking Heads (Live Version)
  2. Rip It Up-Orange Juice
  3. One More Night-Michael Kiwanuka
  4. Hard Times-Baby Huey
  5. Home Is Where The Hatred Is-Gil Scott Heron
  6. Good Life-Brass Roots
  7. Low Rider-Quando Quango
  8. Dirty Boy-A Certain Ratio feat. Barry Adams
  9. Out The Window-Confidence Man (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
  10. Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer Mix)
  11. Lord-Young Fathers
  12. All Under One Roof Raving-Jamie XX
  13. 45:33-LCD Soundsystem
  14. Atomic Bomb-Hot Chip
  15. Computer Blue-Prince
  16. You Were A Runaway-The Juan Maclean
  17. All Will Be-Ships
  18. Ova Nova-Underworld
  19. Getting Away With it-Electronic
  20. Bamako-Songhoy Blues
  21. Ride On Baby-William Onyeabor
  22. Fame-David Bowie
  23. Sinnerman-Nina Simone
  24. Hounds Of Love-Kate Bush
  25. Like Lightning-David Kitt
  26. Harvest Moon-Poolside
  27. Roll Back-George Fitzgerald feat. Lil Silva
  28. This Is How We Walk On The Moon-Arthur Russell
  29. Humility-Gorillaz feat. George Benson
  30. Kong-Neneh Cherry
  31. Glory Box-Portishead
  32. Space Song-Beach House
  33. I’m Lost Without You-Marlon Williams
  34. At Last-Etta James
  35. Daydreaming-Aretha Franklin
  36. Your Freedom Is The End Of Me-Melanie De Biasio
  37. La Ritournelle-Sebastien Tellier