The Beat Goes On Playlist SUn 2nd Sep '18
- Life During Wartime-Talking Heads (Live Version)
- Rip It Up-Orange Juice
- One More Night-Michael Kiwanuka
- Hard Times-Baby Huey
- Home Is Where The Hatred Is-Gil Scott Heron
- Good Life-Brass Roots
- Low Rider-Quando Quango
- Dirty Boy-A Certain Ratio feat. Barry Adams
- Out The Window-Confidence Man (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
- Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer Mix)
- Lord-Young Fathers
- All Under One Roof Raving-Jamie XX
- 45:33-LCD Soundsystem
- Atomic Bomb-Hot Chip
- Computer Blue-Prince
- You Were A Runaway-The Juan Maclean
- All Will Be-Ships
- Ova Nova-Underworld
- Getting Away With it-Electronic
- Bamako-Songhoy Blues
- Ride On Baby-William Onyeabor
- Fame-David Bowie
- Sinnerman-Nina Simone
- Hounds Of Love-Kate Bush
- Like Lightning-David Kitt
- Harvest Moon-Poolside
- Roll Back-George Fitzgerald feat. Lil Silva
- This Is How We Walk On The Moon-Arthur Russell
- Humility-Gorillaz feat. George Benson
- Kong-Neneh Cherry
- Glory Box-Portishead
- Space Song-Beach House
- I’m Lost Without You-Marlon Williams
- At Last-Etta James
- Daydreaming-Aretha Franklin
- Your Freedom Is The End Of Me-Melanie De Biasio
- La Ritournelle-Sebastien Tellier