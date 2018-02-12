  1. The Boss-Diana Ross (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  2. Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
  3. Borderline (An Ode To Self Care)-Solange feat. Q Tip
  4. I Wouldn’t Change A Thing-Coke Escovedo
  5. Making Music-Stephen Richards & Get Down Edits
  6. Dance To The Music-Sly & The Family Stone
  7. Dance, Dance, Dance-Chic (Lux Experience Edit)
  8. Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
  9. This Time Baby-Jackie Moore
  10. Never Can Say Goodbye-The Jackson 5
  11. Daydreaming-Aretha Franklin
  12. Dorian-Jimmy Rouge
  13. Feels Reals-Shit Robot
  14. Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
  15. Midnight Mouse-Mighty Mouse
  16. From Night To Night-New Jackson
  17. Gonna Get Down-Ivan Jack
  18. Body & Soul-Glenn Davis
  19. Seeing Aliens-DJ Koze
  20. Fade To Grey-Visage (Butch Le Butch Edit)
  21. She Can’t Love You-Chemise
  22. A State Nearby-Nteibent & Stella
  23. Work It Out-Karizma
  24. Soul Makossa-Manu Dibango
  25. Back Stabbers-The Ojays (Drop Out Orchestra Mix)
  26. Serious-Donna Allen
  27. I Would Die 4 U-Prince
  28. Falling In Love-Surface
  29. Run River-Mozez (Ray Mang Mix)
  30. Destiny-The Joubert Singers
  31. Think About It-Barbara Tucker (DJ Spen Mix)
  32. Time For A Change-Benita
  33. For Real-Flowers
  34. Let’s Get It On-Marvin Gaye
  35. The Rhythm Changes-Kamasi Washington