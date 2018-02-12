The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 10th Feb '18
- The Boss-Diana Ross (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
- Borderline (An Ode To Self Care)-Solange feat. Q Tip
- I Wouldn’t Change A Thing-Coke Escovedo
- Making Music-Stephen Richards & Get Down Edits
- Dance To The Music-Sly & The Family Stone
- Dance, Dance, Dance-Chic (Lux Experience Edit)
- Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
- This Time Baby-Jackie Moore
- Never Can Say Goodbye-The Jackson 5
- Daydreaming-Aretha Franklin
- Dorian-Jimmy Rouge
- Feels Reals-Shit Robot
- Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
- Midnight Mouse-Mighty Mouse
- From Night To Night-New Jackson
- Gonna Get Down-Ivan Jack
- Body & Soul-Glenn Davis
- Seeing Aliens-DJ Koze
- Fade To Grey-Visage (Butch Le Butch Edit)
- She Can’t Love You-Chemise
- A State Nearby-Nteibent & Stella
- Work It Out-Karizma
- Soul Makossa-Manu Dibango
- Back Stabbers-The Ojays (Drop Out Orchestra Mix)
- Serious-Donna Allen
- I Would Die 4 U-Prince
- Falling In Love-Surface
- Run River-Mozez (Ray Mang Mix)
- Destiny-The Joubert Singers
- Think About It-Barbara Tucker (DJ Spen Mix)
- Time For A Change-Benita
- For Real-Flowers
- Let’s Get It On-Marvin Gaye
- The Rhythm Changes-Kamasi Washington