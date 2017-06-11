1. California Soul-Marlena Shaw

2. Going Back To My Roots-Richie Havens

3. Listen To The Music-Candi Staton

4. Keep On Truckin-Eddie Kendricks

5. Luck Of Lucien-A Tribe Called Quest

6. I Can't Go For That-Hall & Oates

7. My Jamaican Guy-Grace Jones

8. When She Smiles She Lights The Sky-The Plantlife

9. Over Over-Session Victim

10. Cherry Wine-Nas feat. Amy Winehouse

11. Freedom-Jurassic 5

12. Controversy-Prince

13. At Midnight-T Connection

14. Stomp Your Feet-Joey Negro

15. Everything She Wants-Wham

16.I'm Goin' Outta My Head-Late Nite Tuff Guy

17. Maskindans-Todd Terje

18. Bofou Safou-Amadou & Mariam (Henrik Schwarz Mix)

19. Spacer-Sheila B & Devotion

20. I'm A Man-Macho

21. Ooh What A Life-The Gibson Brothers (Gerd Janson & Shan Edit)

22. Hershel-Lauer

23. You're The One-D Train

24. I.O.U-Freeez

25. Won't U Try-Udell

26. Love Thang-First Choice

27. Living Ecstasy-Norinton

28. Boney M Down-Lindstrom & Prins Thomas

29. Coast To Coast-COEO

30. Why Can't We Live Together-Timmy Thomas

31. Cranes In The Sky-Solange 