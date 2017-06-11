The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 10th June '17
1. California Soul-Marlena Shaw
2. Going Back To My Roots-Richie Havens
3. Listen To The Music-Candi Staton
4. Keep On Truckin-Eddie Kendricks
5. Luck Of Lucien-A Tribe Called Quest
6. I Can't Go For That-Hall & Oates
7. My Jamaican Guy-Grace Jones
8. When She Smiles She Lights The Sky-The Plantlife
9. Over Over-Session Victim
10. Cherry Wine-Nas feat. Amy Winehouse
11. Freedom-Jurassic 5
12. Controversy-Prince
13. At Midnight-T Connection
14. Stomp Your Feet-Joey Negro
15. Everything She Wants-Wham
16.I'm Goin' Outta My Head-Late Nite Tuff Guy
17. Maskindans-Todd Terje
18. Bofou Safou-Amadou & Mariam (Henrik Schwarz Mix)
19. Spacer-Sheila B & Devotion
20. I'm A Man-Macho
21. Ooh What A Life-The Gibson Brothers (Gerd Janson & Shan Edit)
22. Hershel-Lauer
23. You're The One-D Train
24. I.O.U-Freeez
25. Won't U Try-Udell
26. Love Thang-First Choice
27. Living Ecstasy-Norinton
28. Boney M Down-Lindstrom & Prins Thomas
29. Coast To Coast-COEO
30. Why Can't We Live Together-Timmy Thomas
31. Cranes In The Sky-Solange