The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 13th Jan '18
- Rock With You-Michael Jackson (The Reflex Edit)
- Get Down-Gene Chandler
- Need Your Love-Curtis Harding
- Young Americans-David Bowie
- One More Night-Michael Kiwanuka
- Kathmandu-Fehdah
- Appletree-Erykah Badu
- Can’t Fake The Feeling-Geraldine Hunt
- I’m So Hot-Denise LaSalle
- Dare Me-The Pointer Sisters
- Love And Happiness-Al Green
- You Can’t Hide From Your Yourself-Teddy Pendergrass (Dinitri From Paris Mix)
- Dorian-Jimmy Rouge
- Pour La Vie-Voilaaa (feat.Pat Kalla)
- Razzmatazz-Quincy Jones
- Glue-Bicep
- Like A Fool-Crazy P
- Citizen Kane-Nightmares On Wax feat. Mozez (Ron Trent Mix)
- Emu-Fort Romeau
- Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads (Bit Funk Edit)
- Just An Illusion-Imagination
- Time For A Change-Benita
- Midas Touch-Midnight Star
- Fresh-Kool & The Gang
- Make Me Believe In You-Patti Jo
- For The Love Of Money-The Disco Dub Band
- Family Affair-Sly & The Family Stone
- Strategy-Archie & The Drells
- You Can’t Turn Me Away-Sylvia Striplin
- The Bailey-Loah
- Don’t Touch My Hair-Solange
- Truth-Kamasi Washington