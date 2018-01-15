  1. Rock With You-Michael Jackson (The Reflex Edit)
  2. Get Down-Gene Chandler
  3. Need Your Love-Curtis Harding
  4. Young Americans-David Bowie
  5. One More Night-Michael Kiwanuka
  6. Kathmandu-Fehdah
  7. Appletree-Erykah Badu
  8. Can’t Fake The Feeling-Geraldine Hunt
  9. I’m So Hot-Denise LaSalle
  10. Dare Me-The Pointer Sisters
  11. Love And Happiness-Al Green
  12. You Can’t Hide From Your Yourself-Teddy Pendergrass (Dinitri From Paris  Mix)
  13. Dorian-Jimmy Rouge
  14. Pour La Vie-Voilaaa (feat.Pat Kalla)
  15. Razzmatazz-Quincy Jones
  16. Glue-Bicep
  17. Like A Fool-Crazy P
  18. Citizen Kane-Nightmares On Wax feat. Mozez (Ron Trent Mix)
  19. Emu-Fort Romeau
  20. Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads (Bit Funk Edit)
  21. Just An Illusion-Imagination
  22. Time For A Change-Benita
  23. Midas Touch-Midnight Star
  24. Fresh-Kool & The Gang
  25. Make Me Believe In You-Patti Jo
  26. For The Love Of Money-The Disco Dub Band
  27. Family Affair-Sly & The Family Stone
  28. Strategy-Archie & The Drells
  29. You Can’t Turn Me Away-Sylvia Striplin
  30. The Bailey-Loah
  31. Don’t Touch My Hair-Solange
  32. Truth-Kamasi Washington

 