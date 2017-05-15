The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 13th May '17
1. Long Train Running-The Doobie Brothers
2. Peg-Steely Dan
3. Pour La Vie-Voilaaa
4. Razzmatazz-Quincy Jones
5. Whateva Will Be-Tribe Called Quest
6. The Payback-James Brown
7. Pushin On-The Quantic Soul Orchestra
8. Inspector Norse-The Gene Dudley Group
9. Mas Que Nada-Sergio Mendes
10. Keep On-D Train
11. A Rollerskating Jam Named Saturdays-De La Soul
12. Cruel Summer-Bananarama
13. Can't Take My Eyes Off You-Lauryn Hill
14. 1960 What-Gregory Porter (Opolopo Mix)
15. Thousand Finger Man-Candido
16. Spring Affair-Donna Summer
17. That's The Way Love Is-Ten City
18. Shine-Soul Clap feat. Nona Hendryx (Hot Toddy Mix)
19. We Got A Love-Shit Robot feat. Reggie Watts
20. Dancer-Gino Soccio
21. Candidate For Love-Horse Meat Disco & Joey Negro
22. Love Strong-Moonboots
23. Put Your Cap On-Opolopo
24. Sucker For A Pretty Face-West Phillips
25. Love On Hold-Aeroplane feat. Tawatha Agee
26. Serious-Donna Allen
27. Running Away-Roy Ayers
28. When You're No. 1-Gene Chandler (Alkalino Edit)
29. Feel About U-Disco Tech
30. When She Smiles She Lights The Sky-Plant Life
31. You're The Kind Of Girl-Lee Fields & The Expressions
32. Better Man-Leon Bridges
33. Brothers On The Slide-Cymande (Patchworks Philly Mix)
34. Tired Of Being Alone-Al Green
35. Wishing On A Star-Rose Royce