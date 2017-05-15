1. Long Train Running-The Doobie Brothers

2. Peg-Steely Dan

3. Pour La Vie-Voilaaa

4. Razzmatazz-Quincy Jones

5. Whateva Will Be-Tribe Called Quest

6. The Payback-James Brown

7. Pushin On-The Quantic Soul Orchestra

8. Inspector Norse-The Gene Dudley Group

9. Mas Que Nada-Sergio Mendes

10. Keep On-D Train

11. A Rollerskating Jam Named Saturdays-De La Soul

12. Cruel Summer-Bananarama

13. Can't Take My Eyes Off You-Lauryn Hill

14. 1960 What-Gregory Porter (Opolopo Mix)

15. Thousand Finger Man-Candido

16. Spring Affair-Donna Summer

17. That's The Way Love Is-Ten City

18. Shine-Soul Clap feat. Nona Hendryx (Hot Toddy Mix)

19. We Got A  Love-Shit Robot feat. Reggie Watts

20. Dancer-Gino Soccio

21. Candidate For Love-Horse Meat Disco & Joey Negro

22. Love Strong-Moonboots

23. Put Your Cap On-Opolopo

24. Sucker For A Pretty Face-West Phillips

25. Love On Hold-Aeroplane feat. Tawatha Agee

26. Serious-Donna Allen

27. Running Away-Roy Ayers

28. When You're No. 1-Gene Chandler (Alkalino Edit)

29. Feel About U-Disco Tech

30. When She Smiles She Lights The Sky-Plant Life

31. You're The Kind Of Girl-Lee Fields & The Expressions

32. Better Man-Leon Bridges

33. Brothers On The Slide-Cymande (Patchworks Philly Mix)

34. Tired Of Being Alone-Al Green

35. Wishing On A Star-Rose Royce

 

 