Dedicated to Keith Disconaut, we will miss you forever. X

 

HOUR 1: NORTHERN SOUL

  1. The Magic Touch-Melba Moore
  2. I Get The Sweetest Feeling-Jackie Wilson
  3. Turnin’ My Heartbeat Up-The MVPS
  4. Nothing But A Heartache-The Flirtations
  5. What’s It Gonna Be-Dusty Springfield
  6. Wade In The Water-Marlena Shaw
  7. Time-Edwin Starr
  8. It Really Hurts Me-The Carstairs
  9. I Want My Baby Back-The Ethics
  10. This Love Starved Heart-Marvin Gaye
  11. If I Could Only Be Sure-Nolan Porter
  12. Running Back & Forth-Edwin Starr
  13. Hung Up On Your Love-The Montclairs
  14. Out On The Floor-Dobie Gray
  15. You Didn’t Say A Word-Yvonne Baker
  16. Janice-Skip Mahoney
  17. The Night-Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

HOUR 2:

  1. Calling Out-Sophie Lloyd feat. Dame Brown
  2. Time Waits For No One-Jean Carn (Joey Negro Mix)
  3. I Wanna Dancer-Faze Action
  4. Teardrops-Womack & Womack
  5. Found A Cure-Ashford & Simpson
  6. Alone-Don Carlos
  7. Promised Land-Joe Smooth
  8. Standing In The Rain-Don Ray
  9. Tears-Frankie Knuckles
  10. Lost Without U-Hifi Sean
  11. Stop Space Return-Crazy P
  12. Moustache-Blackjoy
  13. Can’t Shake Your Love-Syreeta
  14. I Love You More-Rene & Angela
  15. I Want You All Night-Curtis Hairston
  16. The Only Way Is Up-Otis Clay
  17. Let Love Flow On-Sonya Spence
  18. I’ll Be Around-The Spinners
  19. Honey Dove-Lee Fields & The Expressions
  20. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)-Marvin Gaye
  21. Any Love-Rufus & Chaka Khan