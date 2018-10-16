The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 13th Oct '18
Dedicated to Keith Disconaut, we will miss you forever. X
HOUR 1: NORTHERN SOUL
- The Magic Touch-Melba Moore
- I Get The Sweetest Feeling-Jackie Wilson
- Turnin’ My Heartbeat Up-The MVPS
- Nothing But A Heartache-The Flirtations
- What’s It Gonna Be-Dusty Springfield
- Wade In The Water-Marlena Shaw
- Time-Edwin Starr
- It Really Hurts Me-The Carstairs
- I Want My Baby Back-The Ethics
- This Love Starved Heart-Marvin Gaye
- If I Could Only Be Sure-Nolan Porter
- Running Back & Forth-Edwin Starr
- Hung Up On Your Love-The Montclairs
- Out On The Floor-Dobie Gray
- You Didn’t Say A Word-Yvonne Baker
- Janice-Skip Mahoney
- The Night-Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
HOUR 2:
- Calling Out-Sophie Lloyd feat. Dame Brown
- Time Waits For No One-Jean Carn (Joey Negro Mix)
- I Wanna Dancer-Faze Action
- Teardrops-Womack & Womack
- Found A Cure-Ashford & Simpson
- Alone-Don Carlos
- Promised Land-Joe Smooth
- Standing In The Rain-Don Ray
- Tears-Frankie Knuckles
- Lost Without U-Hifi Sean
- Stop Space Return-Crazy P
- Moustache-Blackjoy
- Can’t Shake Your Love-Syreeta
- I Love You More-Rene & Angela
- I Want You All Night-Curtis Hairston
- The Only Way Is Up-Otis Clay
- Let Love Flow On-Sonya Spence
- I’ll Be Around-The Spinners
- Honey Dove-Lee Fields & The Expressions
- Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)-Marvin Gaye
- Any Love-Rufus & Chaka Khan