The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 15th Apr '17
1. Got To Give It Up-Marvin Gaye
2. Nights On Broadway-Candi Staton
3. In The Evening-Sheryl Lee Ralph
4. We Can Work It Out-Stevie Wonder
5. Soul Makossa-Manu Dibango
6. Pour La Vie-Voilaaa (feat. Pat Kalla)
7. Destiny-The Joubert Singers
8. Done My Best-Nebraska
9. Work It Out-Karizma
10. What'd I Say-Ray Charles
11. I'm Doing Fine Now-Ten City
12. Love Come Down-Evelyn Champagne King
13. You Got What It Takes-Bobby Thurston
14. Happiness-Eli Escobar (Kon Mix)
15. Use It Up & Wear It Out-Odyseey
16. I Got Jesus-Marcel Vogel
17. I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
18. Happy House-The Juan Maclean
19. In The Dark-Eli Escobar feat. Nomi Ruiz (Yam Who Mix)
20. Trainman-Lauer (Tensnake Mix)
21. All In All-Tensnake
22. Night Train-james Brwon
23. Dominoes-Donald Byrd (Live Version)
24. Saturn's Return-Harvey Sutherland
25. Despite The Weather-Kaytranada
25. Put Me Thru-Anderson Paak
26. I Feel For You-Prince
27. Clouds-Chaka Khan
28. Don't Let It Go To Your Head-Jean Carne
29. Waterfalls-TLC
30. Money's Too Tight To Mention-The Valentine Brothers
31. Georgy Porgy-Toto (Fingerman edit)
32. I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun-The Rotary Connection & Minnie Riperton
33. The Rhythm Changes-Kamasi Washington