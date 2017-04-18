1. Got To Give It Up-Marvin Gaye

2. Nights On Broadway-Candi Staton

3. In The Evening-Sheryl Lee Ralph

4. We Can Work It Out-Stevie Wonder

5. Soul Makossa-Manu Dibango

6. Pour La Vie-Voilaaa (feat. Pat Kalla)

7. Destiny-The Joubert Singers

8. Done My Best-Nebraska

9. Work It Out-Karizma

10. What'd I Say-Ray Charles

11. I'm Doing Fine Now-Ten City

12. Love Come Down-Evelyn Champagne King

13. You Got What It Takes-Bobby Thurston

14. Happiness-Eli Escobar (Kon Mix)

15. Use It Up & Wear It Out-Odyseey

16. I Got Jesus-Marcel Vogel

17. I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (Dimitri From Paris Mix)

18. Happy House-The Juan Maclean

19. In The Dark-Eli Escobar feat. Nomi Ruiz (Yam Who Mix)

20. Trainman-Lauer (Tensnake Mix)

21. All In All-Tensnake

22. Night Train-james Brwon

23. Dominoes-Donald Byrd (Live Version)

24. Saturn's Return-Harvey Sutherland

25. Despite The Weather-Kaytranada

25. Put Me Thru-Anderson Paak

26. I Feel For You-Prince

27. Clouds-Chaka Khan

28. Don't Let It Go To Your Head-Jean Carne

29. Waterfalls-TLC

30. Money's Too Tight To Mention-The Valentine Brothers

31. Georgy Porgy-Toto (Fingerman edit)

32. I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun-The Rotary Connection & Minnie Riperton

33. The Rhythm Changes-Kamasi Washington