  1. Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
  2. Rapper’s Delight-The Sugarhill Gang
  3. The Magic Number-De La Soul
  4. Hard To Handle-Otis Redding
  5. Free Love-Marco Valery feat. Sharlene Hector (DJ Spen Mix)
  6. Send Him Back-The Pointer Sisters
  7. Let Your Light Shine-Willie Dale
  8. Green Onions-Booker T & The MGs
  9. Get Up Tchamassi-Tala AM
  10. Pour La Vie-Voilaaa feat. Pat Kala
  11. This Is What You Are-Mario Bondi
  12. Integrity-Kamasi Washington
  13. Fo Ya-Jimmy Rouge
  14. Down Down Down-Robbie Kitt
  15. Disco Baby-Y Gershovsky (Floating Points Mix)
  16. Disco Circus-Todd Terje & The Olsens
  17. Stay The Night-Billy Ocean
  18. Work It Out-Karizma
  19. Paribbean Queen-Cotonete & Dimitri From Paris
  20. I’m Goin’ Outta My Head-Late Nite Tuff Guy
  21. Clarence-Brame & Hamo
  22. Gammelan-Lauer
  23. Love On Hold-Aeroplane feat. Tawatha Agee
  24. A Love Bizarre-Sheila E
  25. Missin Love-Fingerman
  26. Running Away-Roy Ayers
  27. I Got Jesus-Marcel Vogel
  28. Destiny-The Joubert Singers
  29. Funky President (People It’s Bad)-James Brown
  30. Let It Flow-Tamiko Jones
  31. Brazilian Rhyme-Earth Wind & Fire (Danny Krivit Edit)
  32. Don’t Leave Me This Way-Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes (John Morales Mix)

 