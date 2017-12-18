The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 16th Dec '17
- Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
- Rapper’s Delight-The Sugarhill Gang
- The Magic Number-De La Soul
- Hard To Handle-Otis Redding
- Free Love-Marco Valery feat. Sharlene Hector (DJ Spen Mix)
- Send Him Back-The Pointer Sisters
- Let Your Light Shine-Willie Dale
- Green Onions-Booker T & The MGs
- Get Up Tchamassi-Tala AM
- Pour La Vie-Voilaaa feat. Pat Kala
- This Is What You Are-Mario Bondi
- Integrity-Kamasi Washington
- Fo Ya-Jimmy Rouge
- Down Down Down-Robbie Kitt
- Disco Baby-Y Gershovsky (Floating Points Mix)
- Disco Circus-Todd Terje & The Olsens
- Stay The Night-Billy Ocean
- Work It Out-Karizma
- Paribbean Queen-Cotonete & Dimitri From Paris
- I’m Goin’ Outta My Head-Late Nite Tuff Guy
- Clarence-Brame & Hamo
- Gammelan-Lauer
- Love On Hold-Aeroplane feat. Tawatha Agee
- A Love Bizarre-Sheila E
- Missin Love-Fingerman
- Running Away-Roy Ayers
- I Got Jesus-Marcel Vogel
- Destiny-The Joubert Singers
- Funky President (People It’s Bad)-James Brown
- Let It Flow-Tamiko Jones
- Brazilian Rhyme-Earth Wind & Fire (Danny Krivit Edit)
- Don’t Leave Me This Way-Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes (John Morales Mix)