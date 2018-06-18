  1. Chic Cheer-Chic
  2. Lost In Music-Sister Sledge
  3. Back To Life-Soul II Soul
  4. Ella Weez-Leroy Hutson
  5. Baby Don’t Change Your Mind-Glady’s Knight & The Pips
  6. Like a Fool-Crazy P
  7. Overpowered-Roisin Muprhy
  8. Just An Illusion-Imagination
  9. Where You Been-Get Down Edits
  10. Outstanding-The Gap Band
  11. Let Me Know-Roisin Murphy
  12. Keep On-D Train
  13. Risky Biznizz-Doug Willis
  14. Is It Love You’re After-Rose Royce
  15. State Of Confusion-Honey Dijon
  16. Movie Star-Roisin Murphy
  17. Closing Shot-Lindstrom
  18. Lefthanded Books-Steve Cobby & Danielle Moore
  19. Set It Out-Omar S
  20. You Know Me Better-Roisin Murphy
  21. Dorian-Jimmy Rouge
  22. Thinking Of You-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris)
  23. Like It Is-COEO
  24. Running Away-Roy Ayers
  25. Take Your Time (Do It Right)-The S.O.S Band
  26. She’s A Lady-Tore
  27. When She Smiles She Lights The Sky-The Plantlife
  28. Tell Everybody-Roisin Murphy
  29. Better Than This-Paul Johnson (Soul Talk Mix)
  30. Don’t Tell Me, Tell Her-Odyssey
  31. Primitive-Roisin Murphy

 