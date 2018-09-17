  1. Funky Kingston-Toots & The Maytals (Rocknrolla Soundsystem Edit)
  2. Monkey Man-Amy Winehouse
  3. Tears Dry On Their Own-Amy Winehouse
  4. Your Sent Me Flying-Amy Winehouse
  5. Shack Up-A Certain Ratio
  6. Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
  7. This Time Baby-Jackie Moore
  8. Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
  9. Razzamatazz-Quincy Jones
  10. Ghost Town-Hot 8 Brass Band
  11. Stories-Joey Dosek
  12. Heartache No. 9-Delegation
  13. Ooh What A Life-The Gibson Brothers (Gerd Janson Edit)
  14. Sweet Cheeks-Raf Rundell (Ray Mang Mix)
  15. Candidate For Love-Joey Negro & Horse Meat Disco
  16. Shutters-Tom Trago
  17. Love At Zero Hour-Twisted Soul Collective (Savannah Mix)
  18. Liwando-Let’s Play House
  19. Give Me Life-Midnight Magic
  20. She Can’t Love-Chemise
  21. Can’t Hang On-Roisin Murphy
  22. Alone-Don Carlos
  23. Shadows-Session Victim
  24. He’s The Greatest Dancer-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  25. I Can’t Stop-Larabelle
  26. Dare Me-The Pointer Sisters
  27. You’re The One For Me-D Train
  28. Han Jan-Peggy Gou
  29. Ain’t Nothing Going On But The Rent-Gwen Guthrie
  30. Bad Bad News-Leon Bridges
  31. You’ve Made Me So Very Happy-Lou Rawls
  32. Everybody Loves The Sunshine-Roy Ayers