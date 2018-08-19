The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 18th Aug '18
PART 1: ARETHA FRANKLIN TRIBUTE
- You Make Me Feel (Like A Natural Woman)-Live At the Kennedy Center 2015
- Angel
- Get It Right
- I Can’t Get No Satisfaction-Live at The Olympia Theatre, Paris 1968
- Chain Of Fools
- Let It Be
- Integrity
- I Knew You Were Waiting For Me-with George Michael
- Jump To It
- Daydreaming
- Dark End Of The Street
- Respect
- A Deeper Love
- Young, Gifted & Black
- See Saw
- My Way
PART 2:
- Get Myself Together-Luther Vandross (Louie Vega Mix)
- Bad Luck-DJ Spen & Richard Burton
- Like It It-COEO
- Got To Love Somebody-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Get It Up For Love-Tata Vega
- Brother On The Run-Mousse T & Boris Jennings
- Disco Illusion-Stephen Encinas
- Can’t Live Without Your Love-Tamika Jones
- Over & Over-Ashford & Simpson (Joey Negro Mix)
- Rock With You-Patchworks (Orchestral Version)
- Throwdown-Carmen (Kiwi Latin Freestyle Mix)
- Han Jan-Peggy Gou
- You Turn Me On-William & The Young Five (J Kriv Edit)
- Sweet Freedom-Michael McDonald
- Borderline-Madonna (Butch Le Butch Mix)