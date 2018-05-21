The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 19th May '18
- Slave To The Rhythm-Grace Jones
- The Revolution Will Not Be Televised-Gil Scott-Heron
- Inspector Norse-The Gene Dudley Group
- Get To This (You’ll Get To Me)-Leroy Hutson
- Cathedrals-DC La Rue (Joey Negro Mix)
- We Are Family-Sister Sledge
- If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)-Leon Bridges
- Fire In The Woods-Brian Deady
- Home Is Where The Hatred Is-Gil Scott-Heron
- Lost In Paris-Tom Misch
- Debora-Altay Veloso
- La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones
- Pick Up-DJ Koze
- Like It Is-COEO
- Love Having You Around-First Choice (Late Nite Tuff Guy Edit)
- Dorian-Jimmy Rouge
- Burnin’ Up-Imagination
- Bad Boy-Ray Mang
- Don’t You Back Down-Ourra feat. Andre Espeut
- You’re The One For Me-D Train
- Pieces Of A Man-Gil Scoot-Heron
- Or Down You Fall-Gil Scott-Heron
- Only Believe-Tom Trago
- Caught In A Wave-Simian Mobile Disco feat. The Deep Throat Choir
- Destiny-The Joubert Singers
- Southern Freez-Freeez
- Raw Cuts 2-Motor City Drum Ensemble
- Keep It Together-Kraak & Smaak feat. Luxxury
- Touch Me In The Morning-Marlena Shaw
- I’ll Do Anything For You-Denroy Morgan
- All Good-De La Soul feat. Chaka Khan
- Lady Day & John Coltrane-Gil Scott-Heron
- The Needle’s Eye-Gil Scott-Heron
- Hercules-Aaron Neville
- I Think I’ll Call It Morning-Gil Scott-Heron