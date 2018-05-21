  1. Slave To The Rhythm-Grace Jones
  2. The Revolution Will Not Be Televised-Gil Scott-Heron
  3. Inspector Norse-The Gene Dudley Group
  4. Get To This (You’ll Get To Me)-Leroy Hutson
  5. Cathedrals-DC La Rue (Joey Negro Mix)
  6. We Are Family-Sister Sledge
  7. If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)-Leon Bridges
  8. Fire In The Woods-Brian Deady
  9. Home Is Where The Hatred Is-Gil Scott-Heron
  10. Lost In Paris-Tom Misch
  11. Debora-Altay Veloso
  12. La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones
  13. Pick Up-DJ Koze
  14. Like It Is-COEO
  15. Love Having You Around-First Choice (Late Nite Tuff Guy Edit)
  16. Dorian-Jimmy Rouge
  17. Burnin’ Up-Imagination
  18. Bad Boy-Ray Mang
  19. Don’t You Back Down-Ourra feat. Andre Espeut
  20. You’re The One For Me-D Train
  21. Pieces Of A Man-Gil Scoot-Heron
  22. Or Down You Fall-Gil Scott-Heron
  23. Only Believe-Tom Trago
  24. Caught In A Wave-Simian Mobile Disco feat. The Deep Throat Choir
  25. Destiny-The Joubert Singers
  26. Southern Freez-Freeez
  27. Raw Cuts 2-Motor City Drum Ensemble
  28. Keep It Together-Kraak & Smaak feat. Luxxury
  29. Touch Me In The Morning-Marlena Shaw
  30. I’ll Do Anything For You-Denroy Morgan
  31. All Good-De La Soul feat. Chaka Khan
  32. Lady Day & John Coltrane-Gil Scott-Heron
  33. The Needle’s Eye-Gil Scott-Heron
  34. Hercules-Aaron Neville
  35. I Think I’ll Call It Morning-Gil Scott-Heron