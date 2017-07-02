  1. Chic Cheer-Chic
  2. Spanish Hustle-The Fat Back Band (Joey Negro Mix)
  3. On Te L’Avait Dit-Voilaaa (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  4. Overnight-Parcels
  5. Give Me The Night-George Benson
  6. Better Man-Leon Bridges
  7. What’s It Gonna Be-Dusty Springfield
  8. Armed & Extremely Dangerous-First Choice
  9. I Would Die 4 U-Prince
  10. Keep The Faith-Moon Boots feat.Nic Hanson
  11. Everything She Wants-Wham
  12. No Scrubs-TLC
  13. Never Too Much-Luther Vandross
  14. 1960 What-Gregory Porter (Opolopo Mix)
  15. I Got Jesus-Marcel Vogel
  16. Don’t Make Me Wait Too Long-Stevie Wonder (The Reflex Edit)
  17. Heartbreak Reputation-Late Nite Tuff Guy
  18. Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard
  19. Dahlia-Bicep & Hammer
  20. I Believe-Kormac
  21. Losing My Edge-LCD Soundsystem
  22. She Can’t Love You/Feel The Same-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
  23. It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
  24. Need You Tonight-Punkin Machine
  25. Save Me-Say When (Jean Claude Gavri Edit)
  26. Change-Donald Byrd
  27. I Get Lifted-George McCrae
  28. Yah Mo Be There-James Ingram (Dr Packer)
  29. Transition-Terence Parker
  30. Music & Lights-Imagination (The Reflex Edit)
  31. Show You The Way-Thundercat feat. Kenny Logins & Michael McDonald
  32. Where Is The Love-Donny Hathaway & Roberta Flack
  33. The Rhythm Changes-Kamasi Washington

 