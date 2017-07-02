The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 1st July '17
- Chic Cheer-Chic
- Spanish Hustle-The Fat Back Band (Joey Negro Mix)
- On Te L’Avait Dit-Voilaaa (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Overnight-Parcels
- Give Me The Night-George Benson
- Better Man-Leon Bridges
- What’s It Gonna Be-Dusty Springfield
- Armed & Extremely Dangerous-First Choice
- I Would Die 4 U-Prince
- Keep The Faith-Moon Boots feat.Nic Hanson
- Everything She Wants-Wham
- No Scrubs-TLC
- Never Too Much-Luther Vandross
- 1960 What-Gregory Porter (Opolopo Mix)
- I Got Jesus-Marcel Vogel
- Don’t Make Me Wait Too Long-Stevie Wonder (The Reflex Edit)
- Heartbreak Reputation-Late Nite Tuff Guy
- Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard
- Dahlia-Bicep & Hammer
- I Believe-Kormac
- Losing My Edge-LCD Soundsystem
- She Can’t Love You/Feel The Same-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
- It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
- Need You Tonight-Punkin Machine
- Save Me-Say When (Jean Claude Gavri Edit)
- Change-Donald Byrd
- I Get Lifted-George McCrae
- Yah Mo Be There-James Ingram (Dr Packer)
- Transition-Terence Parker
- Music & Lights-Imagination (The Reflex Edit)
- Show You The Way-Thundercat feat. Kenny Logins & Michael McDonald
- Where Is The Love-Donny Hathaway & Roberta Flack
- The Rhythm Changes-Kamasi Washington