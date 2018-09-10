The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 1st Sep '18
- He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
- Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough-Michael Jackson
- Spacer-Sheila & B Devotion (Greg Wilson Edit)
- I Love Music-The Ojays
- Gonna Get Down-Ivan Jack
- Armed & Extremely Dangerous-First Choice
- Must Be The Music-Joey Negro
- Pour La Vie-Voilaaa feat. Pat Kalla
- Para Ti-Orange Tree Edits
- I Can’t Help It-Michael Jackson
- Get It Right-Aretha Franklin
- Off The Wall-Michael Jackson
- Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
- Dance (Disco Heat)-Sylvester (Louie Vega Mix)
- Africa Africa-Songhoi Band
- Give Me Love-Cerrone
- Timeless-Kon
- I’m Free-The Soup Dragons (Yan Who & Alan Dixon Mix)
- Get On The Floor-Michael Jackson
- Flavourism-Detroit Swindle feat. Seven Davis Jr.
- Finder-Ninetoes
- Burn This Disco Out-Michael Jackson
- Your Love Is Good-Sheila B & Devotion (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Too Strong-X Ray Ted
- City Song-Eli Escobar
- Keep The Faith-Moon Boots feat. Nic Hanson
- Tribute-The Passadenas (Deep & Disco Edit)
- Keep It Together-Kraak & Smaak
- It’s The Falling In Love-Michael Jackson
- Hit Or Miss-Change
- Show You The Way-Thundercat feat. Keeny Loggins & Michael McDonald
- Rock With You-Michael Jackson