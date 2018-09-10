  1. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
  2. Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough-Michael Jackson
  3. Spacer-Sheila & B Devotion (Greg Wilson Edit)
  4. I Love Music-The Ojays
  5. Gonna Get Down-Ivan Jack
  6. Armed & Extremely Dangerous-First Choice
  7. Must Be The Music-Joey Negro
  8. Pour La Vie-Voilaaa feat. Pat Kalla
  9. Para Ti-Orange Tree Edits
  10. I Can’t Help It-Michael Jackson
  11. Get It Right-Aretha Franklin
  12. Off The Wall-Michael Jackson
  13. Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
  14. Dance (Disco Heat)-Sylvester (Louie Vega Mix)
  15. Africa Africa-Songhoi Band
  16. Give Me Love-Cerrone
  17. Timeless-Kon
  18. I’m Free-The Soup Dragons (Yan Who & Alan Dixon Mix)
  19. Get On The Floor-Michael Jackson
  20. Flavourism-Detroit Swindle feat. Seven Davis Jr.
  21. Finder-Ninetoes
  22. Burn This Disco Out-Michael Jackson
  23. Your Love Is Good-Sheila B & Devotion (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  24. Too Strong-X Ray Ted
  25. City Song-Eli Escobar
  26. Keep The Faith-Moon Boots feat. Nic Hanson
  27. Tribute-The Passadenas (Deep & Disco Edit)
  28. Keep It Together-Kraak & Smaak
  29. It’s The Falling In Love-Michael Jackson
  30. Hit Or Miss-Change
  31. Show You The Way-Thundercat feat. Keeny Loggins & Michael McDonald
  32. Rock With You-Michael Jackson

 