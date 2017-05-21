PART 1: NORTHERN SOUL SPECIAL

1. The Snake-Al Wilson

2. The Night-Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

3. Out On The Floor-Dobie Gray

4. Since I Found My Baby-The Metros

5. The Magic Touch-Melba Moore

6. Send Him Back-The Pointer Sisters

7. Love Don't Go Through No Changes On Me-Sister Sledge

8. If I Could Only Be Sure-Nolan Porter

9. Tainted Love-Gloria Jones

10. Time Will Pass You By-Tobi Legend

11. Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield

12. Cracked Up Over You-Lee Rogers

13. I Go To Pieces (Everytime...)-Gerri Chandler

14. Don't Pity Me-Joanie Sommers

15. Here I Go Again-Archie Bell & The Drells

16. I'm On My Way-Dean Parrish

17. Janice-Skip Mahoney

18. Rescue Me-Fontella Bass

19. Non-Stop Dancing-The Jam

20. Get Ready-The Temptations

21. Wear It On Our Face-The Dells

22. Wade In The Water-Ramsey Lewis

23. Seven Days Is Too Long-Chuck Wood

24. Do I Love You-Frank Wilson

25. Under My Thumb-Wayne Gibson

26. I Want My Baby Back-The Ethics

27. Twenty-Five Miles-Edwin Starr

28. I Hate Hate-Razzy Bailey

29. I Get The Sweetest Feeling-Jackie Wilson

30. Long After Tonight Is All Over-Jimmy Radcliffe

PART 2:

31. Happiness-Eli Escobar (Kon Mix)

32. Prove That You're Feeling Me-Joey Negro feat. Diane Charlemagne

33. The Way You love Me-Ron Hall & The Muthafunkaz feat. Marc Evans (Dimitri From Paris Mix)

34. I Was Born This Way-Carl Bean

35. Like Some Dream I Can't Stop Dreaming-Daniel Wang

36. Work It Out-Karizma

37. River Deep, Mountain High-Ike & Tina Turner

38. I Hear Music In The Streets-Unlimited Touch

39. Smile In My Face-Le Smooth

40. Smooth Sailin-Leon Bridges

41. La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones

42. Sorry-Grace Jones

43. Strawberry Letter 23-Shuggie Otis

44. Ain't Nobody-Chaka Khan