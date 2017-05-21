The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 20th May '17
PART 1: NORTHERN SOUL SPECIAL
1. The Snake-Al Wilson
2. The Night-Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
3. Out On The Floor-Dobie Gray
4. Since I Found My Baby-The Metros
5. The Magic Touch-Melba Moore
6. Send Him Back-The Pointer Sisters
7. Love Don't Go Through No Changes On Me-Sister Sledge
8. If I Could Only Be Sure-Nolan Porter
9. Tainted Love-Gloria Jones
10. Time Will Pass You By-Tobi Legend
11. Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
12. Cracked Up Over You-Lee Rogers
13. I Go To Pieces (Everytime...)-Gerri Chandler
14. Don't Pity Me-Joanie Sommers
15. Here I Go Again-Archie Bell & The Drells
16. I'm On My Way-Dean Parrish
17. Janice-Skip Mahoney
18. Rescue Me-Fontella Bass
19. Non-Stop Dancing-The Jam
20. Get Ready-The Temptations
21. Wear It On Our Face-The Dells
22. Wade In The Water-Ramsey Lewis
23. Seven Days Is Too Long-Chuck Wood
24. Do I Love You-Frank Wilson
25. Under My Thumb-Wayne Gibson
26. I Want My Baby Back-The Ethics
27. Twenty-Five Miles-Edwin Starr
28. I Hate Hate-Razzy Bailey
29. I Get The Sweetest Feeling-Jackie Wilson
30. Long After Tonight Is All Over-Jimmy Radcliffe
PART 2:
31. Happiness-Eli Escobar (Kon Mix)
32. Prove That You're Feeling Me-Joey Negro feat. Diane Charlemagne
33. The Way You love Me-Ron Hall & The Muthafunkaz feat. Marc Evans (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
34. I Was Born This Way-Carl Bean
35. Like Some Dream I Can't Stop Dreaming-Daniel Wang
36. Work It Out-Karizma
37. River Deep, Mountain High-Ike & Tina Turner
38. I Hear Music In The Streets-Unlimited Touch
39. Smile In My Face-Le Smooth
40. Smooth Sailin-Leon Bridges
41. La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones
42. Sorry-Grace Jones
43. Strawberry Letter 23-Shuggie Otis
44. Ain't Nobody-Chaka Khan