The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 21st July '18
1. ABC-The Jackson 5 (The Reflex Edit)
2. William’s Blood-Grace Jones
3. What Makes You Think That You’re My Type-Get Down Edits
4. Good Life-Brassroots
5. You’re Wondering Now-Amy Winehouse
6. Subways-The Avalanches
7. Family Affair-Sly & The Family Stone
8. Grandma’s Hands-Bill Withers
9. It Runs Through Me-Tom Misch feat. De La Soul
10. All Night Long-Mary Jane Girls
11. Sisters-Natalie Prass
12. Ain’t No Shine-Bill Withers
13. Welcome To Our World-Mass Production (Joey Negro Mix)
14. Harlem-Bill Withers
15. On Te L’avait Dit-Voilaaa (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
16. Papa Oye-Cerrone
17. Plaything-Roisin Murphy
18. Yearning-Black Van
19. Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads
20. Happy Feeling-Earth, Wind & Fire
21. I Hate Hate-Razzy Bailey
22. Sweet Wanomi-Bill Withers
23. Specialise In Love-Sharon Brown
24. Africa Africa-Songhoi Band
25. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
26. I Just Gotta Have You-Kashif
27. Love Come Down-Evelyn Champagne King
28. I Hear Music In The Streets-Unlimited Touch
29. Like Sugar-Chaka Khan
30. Hotpants-James Brown
31. Do It Good-Bill Withers
32. Bad Bad News-Leon Bridges
33. I Say A Little Prayer-Aretha Franklin (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
34. Testify-Kamasi Washington
35. Where Is The Love-Donny Hathaway & Roberta Flack
36. Hope She’ll Be Happier With Him-Bill Withers