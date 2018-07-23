1. ABC-The Jackson 5 (The Reflex Edit)

2. William’s Blood-Grace Jones

3. What Makes You Think That You’re My Type-Get Down Edits

4. Good Life-Brassroots

5. You’re Wondering Now-Amy Winehouse

6. Subways-The Avalanches

7. Family Affair-Sly & The Family Stone

8. Grandma’s Hands-Bill Withers

9. It Runs Through Me-Tom Misch feat. De La Soul

10. All Night Long-Mary Jane Girls

11. Sisters-Natalie Prass

12. Ain’t No Shine-Bill Withers

13. Welcome To Our World-Mass Production (Joey Negro Mix)

14. Harlem-Bill Withers

15. On Te L’avait Dit-Voilaaa (Dimitri From Paris Mix)

16. Papa Oye-Cerrone

17. Plaything-Roisin Murphy

18. Yearning-Black Van

19. Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads

20. Happy Feeling-Earth, Wind & Fire

21. I Hate Hate-Razzy Bailey

22. Sweet Wanomi-Bill Withers

23. Specialise In Love-Sharon Brown

24. Africa Africa-Songhoi Band

25. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna

26. I Just Gotta Have You-Kashif

27. Love Come Down-Evelyn Champagne King

28. I Hear Music In The Streets-Unlimited Touch

29. Like Sugar-Chaka Khan

30. Hotpants-James Brown

31. Do It Good-Bill Withers

32. Bad Bad News-Leon Bridges

33. I Say A Little Prayer-Aretha Franklin (Dimitri From Paris Mix)

34. Testify-Kamasi Washington

35. Where Is The Love-Donny Hathaway & Roberta Flack

36. Hope She’ll Be Happier With Him-Bill Withers