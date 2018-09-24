  1. Saturday-Norma Jean Wright (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  2. All Over Your Face-Ronnie Dyson
  3. Get Ready-The Temptations
  4. Going Up In Smoke-Eddie Kendricks
  5. Rock The Casbah-The Clash (The Reflex Edit)
  6. Don’t Leave Me This Way-Thelma Houston (Young Pulse Mix)
  7. Love At Zero Hour-Twisted Soul Collective (Savannah Mix)
  8. Paradise-Change
  9. Tired Of Being Alone-Al Green
  10. If This World Were Mine-Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
  11. Pick Up-Yam Who
  12. Running Back & Forth-Edwin Starr
  13. Janice-Skip Mahoney
  14. Tell The World About Our Love-Carol Williams
  15. All We Need Is Dance-Alan Dixon
  16. Get Myself Together-Luther Vandross (Louie Vega Mix)
  17. Calling Out-Sophie Lloyd feat. Dame Brown
  18. Give Me A Reason-Midnight Magic
  19. Feel It-Arle & L’Tric (Art Of Tones Modern Mix)
  20. Fine Feelings-Rahaan
  21. The Power & Blessing of Unity-Folamour
  22. Cosmic All Night-Dionigi
  23. In The Genes-Hot Toddy
  24. Para Ti-Orange Tree Edits
  25. Pour La Vie-Voilaaa (feat. Pat Kalla)
  26. Got To Give It Up-Marvin Gaye
  27. Money’s Too Tight To Mention-The Valentine Brothers
  28. Like I Do-Al Green & Disclosure
  29. Phonographe-Stephen Richards
  30. Georgy Porgy-Toto (Fingerman Edit)
  31. Oh Honey-Delegation