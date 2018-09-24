The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 22nd Sep '18
- Saturday-Norma Jean Wright (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- All Over Your Face-Ronnie Dyson
- Get Ready-The Temptations
- Going Up In Smoke-Eddie Kendricks
- Rock The Casbah-The Clash (The Reflex Edit)
- Don’t Leave Me This Way-Thelma Houston (Young Pulse Mix)
- Love At Zero Hour-Twisted Soul Collective (Savannah Mix)
- Paradise-Change
- Tired Of Being Alone-Al Green
- If This World Were Mine-Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
- Pick Up-Yam Who
- Running Back & Forth-Edwin Starr
- Janice-Skip Mahoney
- Tell The World About Our Love-Carol Williams
- All We Need Is Dance-Alan Dixon
- Get Myself Together-Luther Vandross (Louie Vega Mix)
- Calling Out-Sophie Lloyd feat. Dame Brown
- Give Me A Reason-Midnight Magic
- Feel It-Arle & L’Tric (Art Of Tones Modern Mix)
- Fine Feelings-Rahaan
- The Power & Blessing of Unity-Folamour
- Cosmic All Night-Dionigi
- In The Genes-Hot Toddy
- Para Ti-Orange Tree Edits
- Pour La Vie-Voilaaa (feat. Pat Kalla)
- Got To Give It Up-Marvin Gaye
- Money’s Too Tight To Mention-The Valentine Brothers
- Like I Do-Al Green & Disclosure
- Phonographe-Stephen Richards
- Georgy Porgy-Toto (Fingerman Edit)
- Oh Honey-Delegation