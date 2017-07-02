The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 24th June '17
- I Know You Got Soul-Bobby Byrd
- Give It Up Or Turn It Loose-James Brown
- I Believe In Miracles-The Jackson Sisters
- Pour La Vie-Voilaaa (feat. Pat Kalla)
- Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
- Could You Be Loved-Bob Marley
- One More Night-Michael Kiwanuka
- Harlem Shuffle-Bob & Earl
- 1 Thing-Amerie
- Moonstruck-Sinkane
- Private Life-Grace Jones
- Tainted Love-Grandmagneto
- Groovin You-Harvey Mason
- Must Be The Music-Joey Negro
- Happiness-Eli Escobar
- It Looks Like Love-Goody Goody
- No.2, Side A-Secret Squirrels
- I Feel Space-Lindstrom
- Jolene-Dolly Parton (Todd Terje Edit)
- The Basement Is Burning-Marquis Hawkes
- We Got A Love-Shit Robot feat. Reggie Watts
- Move Your Body-Marshal Jefferson
- Love On Hold-Aeroplane feat. Tawatha Agee
- Like A Fool-Crazy P
- Over Over-Session Victim
- Big Blow-Manu Dibango (V’s Edit)
- C U In L.A-Jazzy Jens
- Back To Chicago-Seen On TV
- I Need Your Lovin’-Teena Marie
- Ain’t Nobody-Chaka Khan
- Use Me-Bill Withers
- The Night-Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
- Search For The Inner Self-Jon Lucien
- Truth-Kamasi Washington