  1. I Know You Got Soul-Bobby Byrd
  2. Give It Up Or Turn It Loose-James Brown
  3. I Believe In Miracles-The Jackson Sisters
  4. Pour La Vie-Voilaaa (feat. Pat Kalla)
  5. Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
  6. Could You Be Loved-Bob Marley
  7. One More Night-Michael Kiwanuka
  8. Harlem Shuffle-Bob & Earl
  9. 1 Thing-Amerie
  10. Moonstruck-Sinkane
  11. Private Life-Grace Jones
  12. Tainted Love-Grandmagneto
  13. Groovin You-Harvey Mason
  14. Must Be The Music-Joey Negro
  15. Happiness-Eli Escobar
  16. It Looks Like Love-Goody Goody
  17. No.2, Side A-Secret Squirrels
  18. I Feel Space-Lindstrom
  19. Jolene-Dolly Parton (Todd Terje Edit)
  20. The Basement Is Burning-Marquis Hawkes
  21. We Got A Love-Shit Robot feat. Reggie Watts
  22. Move Your Body-Marshal Jefferson
  23. Love On Hold-Aeroplane feat. Tawatha Agee
  24. Like A Fool-Crazy P
  25. Over Over-Session Victim
  26. Big Blow-Manu Dibango (V’s Edit)
  27. C U In L.A-Jazzy Jens
  28. Back To Chicago-Seen On TV
  29. I Need Your Lovin’-Teena Marie
  30. Ain’t Nobody-Chaka Khan
  31. Use Me-Bill Withers
  32. The Night-Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
  33. Search For The Inner Self-Jon Lucien
  34. Truth-Kamasi Washington

 