The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 26th Aug '18
- Unfinished Sympathy-Massive Attack
- Calling Out-Sophie Lloyd feat. Dame Brown
- Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir (Larry Levan Mix)
- Doo Wop (That Thing)-Lauryn Hill
- Because Of Me-The Avalanches
- He’s The Greatest Dancer-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Ancora Tu-Roisin Murphy
- Sunny-Pillow Talk
- Be Thankful For What You’ve Got-Massive Attack
- What You Won’t Do For Love-Bobby Caldwell
- Groovin You-Harvey Mason (Joey Negro Mix)
- Milk & Honey-Jimmy Rouge & Santo Rework (Orange Tree Edits)
- At Midnight-T Connection
- 1960 What-Gregory Porter (Opolopo Mix)
- Papa Oye-Cerrone
- Plaything-Roisin Murphy
- Something Going On-Todd Terry
- Waiting On My Angel-Jamie Principle
- You’re The One For Me-D Train
- Safe From Harm-Massive Attack
- Daydreaming-Massive Attack
- I Can’t Turn Away-Savanna
- Yes, No, Maybe-Detroit Swindle
- Like Sugar-Chaka Khan
- Lately-Massive Attack
- Keep The Fire Bruning-Gwen McCrae
- Sunset City-Soulpersona feat. Princess Fressia (John Morales Mix)
- Get On Up, Get On Down-Roy Ayers
- Follow Me-Get Down Edits
- All This Love That I’m Giving-Gwen McCrae
- I Say A Little Prayer-Aretha Franklin (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Hymn Of The Big Wheel-Massive Attack