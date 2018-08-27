  1. Unfinished Sympathy-Massive Attack
  2. Calling Out-Sophie Lloyd feat. Dame Brown
  3. Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir (Larry Levan Mix)
  4. Doo Wop (That Thing)-Lauryn Hill
  5. Because Of Me-The Avalanches
  6. He’s The Greatest Dancer-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  7. Ancora Tu-Roisin Murphy
  8. Sunny-Pillow Talk
  9. Be Thankful For What You’ve Got-Massive Attack
  10. What You Won’t Do For Love-Bobby Caldwell
  11. Groovin You-Harvey Mason (Joey Negro Mix)
  12. Milk & Honey-Jimmy Rouge & Santo Rework (Orange Tree Edits)
  13. At Midnight-T Connection
  14. 1960 What-Gregory Porter (Opolopo Mix)
  15. Papa Oye-Cerrone
  16. Plaything-Roisin Murphy
  17. Something Going On-Todd Terry
  18. Waiting On My Angel-Jamie Principle
  19. You’re The One For Me-D Train
  20. Safe From Harm-Massive Attack
  21. Daydreaming-Massive Attack
  22. I Can’t Turn Away-Savanna
  23. Yes, No, Maybe-Detroit Swindle
  24. Like Sugar-Chaka Khan
  25. Lately-Massive Attack
  26. Keep The Fire Bruning-Gwen McCrae
  27. Sunset City-Soulpersona feat. Princess Fressia (John Morales Mix)
  28. Get On Up, Get On Down-Roy Ayers
  29. Follow Me-Get Down Edits
  30. All This Love That I’m Giving-Gwen McCrae
  31. I Say A Little Prayer-Aretha Franklin (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  32. Hymn Of The Big Wheel-Massive Attack

 