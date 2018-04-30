  1. Pick Up-DJ Koze
  2. Can You Feel The Force-The Real Thing
  3. Got To Love Somebody-Sister Sledge
  4. Cocaine Blues-Escort (Greg Wilson Edit)
  5. Bad Bad News-Leon Bridges
  6. Ms Fat Booty-Mos Def
  7. Positive Forces-Leroy Hutson
  8. Never Did I Stop Loving You-Alice Clark
  9. Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
  10. Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
  11. Umi Says-Mos Def
  12. Candidate For Love-Joey Negro & Horse Meat Disco
  13. Who’s Fooling Who-Khemistry (V’s Edit)
  14. All Over Your Face-Ronnie Dyson
  15. Do Your Dance-Rose Royce
  16. Apache 909-George Feely
  17. Clarence-Brame & Hamo
  18. The Power-Karizma
  19. Neutron Dance-Krystal Klear
  20. Little Bit-Detroit Rising (Sean McCabe Mix)
  21. One True Light-Crazy P
  22. We Gotta Hit It Off-Millie Jackson (Alkalino Edit)
  23. Cranes In The Sky-Solange (Kaytranada Mix)
  24. Fear Not Of Man-Mos Def
  25. Nasty Girl-Vanity 6 (Dr Packer Edit)
  26. You’re Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else-The Jones Girls
  27. Let Me Be Good To You-Lou Rawls
  28. Pain-De La Soul feat. Snoop Dog
  29. Hip Hop-Mos Def
  30. Rapper’s Delight-Sugarhill Gang
  31. My Jamaican Guy-Grace Jones
  32. Dirty Computer-Janelle Monae
  33. Wish I Didn’t Miss You-Angie Stone
  34. Was That All It Was-Jean Carne

 