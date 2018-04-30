The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 28th April '18
- Pick Up-DJ Koze
- Can You Feel The Force-The Real Thing
- Got To Love Somebody-Sister Sledge
- Cocaine Blues-Escort (Greg Wilson Edit)
- Bad Bad News-Leon Bridges
- Ms Fat Booty-Mos Def
- Positive Forces-Leroy Hutson
- Never Did I Stop Loving You-Alice Clark
- Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
- Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
- Umi Says-Mos Def
- Candidate For Love-Joey Negro & Horse Meat Disco
- Who’s Fooling Who-Khemistry (V’s Edit)
- All Over Your Face-Ronnie Dyson
- Do Your Dance-Rose Royce
- Apache 909-George Feely
- Clarence-Brame & Hamo
- The Power-Karizma
- Neutron Dance-Krystal Klear
- Little Bit-Detroit Rising (Sean McCabe Mix)
- One True Light-Crazy P
- We Gotta Hit It Off-Millie Jackson (Alkalino Edit)
- Cranes In The Sky-Solange (Kaytranada Mix)
- Fear Not Of Man-Mos Def
- Nasty Girl-Vanity 6 (Dr Packer Edit)
- You’re Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else-The Jones Girls
- Let Me Be Good To You-Lou Rawls
- Pain-De La Soul feat. Snoop Dog
- Hip Hop-Mos Def
- Rapper’s Delight-Sugarhill Gang
- My Jamaican Guy-Grace Jones
- Dirty Computer-Janelle Monae
- Wish I Didn’t Miss You-Angie Stone
- Was That All It Was-Jean Carne