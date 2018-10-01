The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 29th Sep '18
- It’s A Shame-The Spinners (Young Pulse Edit)
- Ai No Corrida-Quincy Jones
- Stomp-The Brothers Johnson (Deep & Disco Edit)
- Rock With You-Michael Jackson
- Raw Cuts 2-Motor City Drum Ensemble
- Got To Love Somebody-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- The Glow Of Love-Change
- Not This Time-The 2 Bears
- Secret Sunday Lover-Igntion (Greg Wilson Edit)
- Get On Up, Get On Down-Roy Ayers
- Heartbreak Reputation-Late Nite Tuff Guy
- Stars-Sylvester
- Bad Boy-Ray Mang
- Reach Out-Tuff City Kids feat. Joe Goddard
- Neutron Dance-Krystal Klear
- Dust-Recloose
- Fifty Dollar Bills-Sworn Angels
- Situation-Yazoo
- Plaything-Roisin Murphy
- Liwando-Let’s Play House
- Africa Africa-Songhoi Band
- Down Down Donw-R Kitt
- Use It Up & Wear It Out-Odyssey
- Bizzness-Soulphiction
- Yah Mo Be There-James Ingram (Dr Packer Edit)
- Get It Right-Aretha Franklin
- Someday-Ron Basejam
- Like Sugar-Chaka KhanWe Gotta Hit It Off-Millie Jackson (Alkalino Edit)