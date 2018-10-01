  1. It’s A Shame-The Spinners (Young Pulse Edit)
  2. Ai No Corrida-Quincy Jones
  3. Stomp-The Brothers Johnson (Deep & Disco Edit)
  4. Rock With You-Michael Jackson
  5. Raw Cuts 2-Motor City Drum Ensemble
  6. Got To Love Somebody-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  7. The Glow Of Love-Change
  8. Not This Time-The 2 Bears
  9. Secret Sunday Lover-Igntion (Greg Wilson Edit)
  10. Get On Up, Get On Down-Roy Ayers
  11. Heartbreak Reputation-Late Nite Tuff Guy
  12. Stars-Sylvester
  13. Bad Boy-Ray Mang
  14. Reach Out-Tuff City Kids feat. Joe Goddard
  15. Neutron Dance-Krystal Klear
  16. Dust-Recloose
  17. Fifty Dollar Bills-Sworn Angels
  18. Situation-Yazoo
  19. Plaything-Roisin Murphy
  20. Liwando-Let’s Play House
  21. Africa Africa-Songhoi Band
  22. Down Down Donw-R Kitt
  23. Use It Up & Wear It Out-Odyssey
  24. Bizzness-Soulphiction
  25. Yah Mo Be There-James Ingram (Dr Packer Edit)
  26. Get It Right-Aretha Franklin
  27. Someday-Ron Basejam
  28. Like Sugar-Chaka KhanWe Gotta Hit It Off-Millie Jackson (Alkalino Edit)