The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 2nd June 2018
- A Rollerskating Jam Named Saturdays-De La Soul
- Love Don’t You Go Through No Changes-Sister Sledge
- I’ll Be Around-The Spinners
- Why Are You Cryin’-Bobby Boyd
- Wade In The Water-Marlena Shaw
- Inspiration Information-Shuggie Otis
- Crazy-The Manhattans
- Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
- Yes, No, Maybe-Detroit Swindle feat. Tom Misch
- Brazilian Ryhme-Earth, Wind & Fire (Danny Krivit Edit)
- Time Don’t Wait-Louie Vega feat. Toni C
- Happy House-Shuggie Otis
- Time Waits For No One-Jean Carne (Joey Negro Mix)
- Ivoire-Folamour
- Feels Real-Shit Robot
- Neutron Dance-Krystal Klear
- Lover-Keinemusik (Gerd Janson Mix)
- Situation-Yazoo
- Body & Soul-Glenn Davis
- Flavourism-Detroit Swindle feat. Seven Davis Jr
- Harlem-Bill Withers
- Strawberry Letter 23-Shuggie Otis
- Burning-London House Choir feat. Alana (Alan Dixon Mix)
- Love Endeavor-Alice Smith (Maurice Fulton Mix)
- Don’t Turn It Off-40 Thieves
- Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
- Lefthanded Books-Steve Cobby & Danielle Moore
- All My Dreams-Rosin Murphy
- Aht Uh My Head-Shuggie Otis
- Oh Honey-Delegation
- Never Can Say Goodbye-The Jackson 5
- Island Letter-Shuggie Otis