  1. A Rollerskating Jam Named Saturdays-De La Soul
  2. Love Don’t You Go Through No Changes-Sister Sledge
  3. I’ll Be Around-The Spinners
  4. Why Are You Cryin’-Bobby Boyd
  5. Wade In The Water-Marlena Shaw
  6. Inspiration Information-Shuggie Otis
  7. Crazy-The Manhattans
  8. Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
  9. Yes, No, Maybe-Detroit Swindle feat. Tom Misch
  10. Brazilian Ryhme-Earth, Wind & Fire (Danny Krivit Edit)
  11. Time Don’t Wait-Louie Vega feat. Toni C
  12. Happy House-Shuggie Otis
  13. Time Waits For No One-Jean Carne (Joey Negro Mix)
  14. Ivoire-Folamour
  15. Feels Real-Shit Robot
  16. Neutron Dance-Krystal Klear
  17. Lover-Keinemusik (Gerd Janson Mix)
  18. Situation-Yazoo
  19. Body & Soul-Glenn Davis
  20. Flavourism-Detroit Swindle feat. Seven Davis Jr
  21. Harlem-Bill Withers
  22. Strawberry Letter 23-Shuggie Otis
  23. Burning-London House Choir feat. Alana (Alan Dixon Mix)
  24. Love Endeavor-Alice Smith (Maurice Fulton Mix)
  25. Don’t Turn It Off-40 Thieves
  26. Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
  27. Lefthanded Books-Steve Cobby & Danielle Moore
  28. All My Dreams-Rosin Murphy
  29. Aht Uh My Head-Shuggie Otis
  30. Oh Honey-Delegation
  31. Never Can Say Goodbye-The Jackson 5
  32. Island Letter-Shuggie Otis