The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 2nd Jan '17
- Gonna Get Down-Ivan Jack
- Over & Over-Ashford & Simpson (Joey Negro Mix)
- Monkey Man-Amy Winehouse
- Simmer Down-The Skatalites
- I Believe In Miracles-The Jackson Sisters
- Common Thief-Vicki Sue Robinson (Superprince Edit)
- When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
- Bowa’a Mba Ngebe-Eko
- Subways-The Avalanches
- High Times-Marcus Marr
- O-O-H Child-The Spinners
- What You Won’t Do For Love-Bobby Caldwell
- 1960 What-Gregory Porter (Opolopo Mix)
- Ivoire-Folamour
- Done My Best-Nebraska
- I’m The Baddest Bitch In The Room-Norma Jean Bell
- The Basement Is Burning-Marquis Hawkes
- Happy House-The Juan Maclean
- State Of Confusion-Honey Dijon
- Angel In My Pocket-Change
- Body & Soul-Glenn Davis
- Always There-Incognito
- Think About It-Barbara Tucker (DJ Spen Mix)
- Um Barato-Fatnotronic
- Williams Blood-Grace Jones (Aeroplane Mix)
- All I Ever-Caribou
- Keep The Faith-Moon Boots feat. Nic Hanson
- Youth-Shamir
- Night People-Allen Toussant (Sam Palmer Edit)
- Nothing-Loah
- Phone Down-Erykah Badu
- Frontin-Pharrell feat. Jay Z
- Sweet Freedom-Michael McDonald