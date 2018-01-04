  1. Gonna Get Down-Ivan Jack
  2. Over & Over-Ashford & Simpson (Joey Negro Mix)
  3. Monkey Man-Amy Winehouse
  4. Simmer Down-The Skatalites
  5. I Believe In Miracles-The Jackson Sisters
  6. Common Thief-Vicki Sue Robinson (Superprince Edit)
  7. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
  8. Bowa’a Mba Ngebe-Eko
  9. Subways-The Avalanches
  10. High Times-Marcus Marr
  11. O-O-H Child-The Spinners
  12. What You Won’t Do For Love-Bobby Caldwell
  13. 1960 What-Gregory Porter (Opolopo Mix)
  14. Ivoire-Folamour
  15. Done My Best-Nebraska
  16. I’m The Baddest Bitch In The Room-Norma Jean Bell
  17. The Basement Is Burning-Marquis Hawkes
  18. Happy House-The Juan Maclean
  19. State Of Confusion-Honey Dijon
  20. Angel In My Pocket-Change
  21. Body & Soul-Glenn Davis
  22. Always There-Incognito
  23. Think About It-Barbara Tucker (DJ Spen Mix)
  24. Um Barato-Fatnotronic
  25. Williams Blood-Grace Jones (Aeroplane Mix)
  26. All I Ever-Caribou
  27. Keep The Faith-Moon Boots feat. Nic Hanson
  28. Youth-Shamir
  29. Night People-Allen Toussant (Sam Palmer Edit)
  30. Nothing-Loah
  31. Phone Down-Erykah Badu
  32. Frontin-Pharrell feat. Jay Z
  33. Sweet Freedom-Michael McDonald