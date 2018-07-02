  1. Razzamatazz-Quincy Jones
  2. Shining Star-Earth, Wind & Fire
  3. Black Man In A White World-Michael Kiwanuka
  4. Sing A Simple Song-Sly & The Family Stone
  5. Love Come Down-Evelyn Champagne King
  6. Girlfriend-Christine & The Queens
  7. William’s Blood-Grace Jones
  8. Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
  9. Sunshine Of Your Love-Spanky Wilson
  10. I Wouldn’t Change A Thing-Coke Escovedo
  11. Why Are You Crying-Bobby Boyd
  12. Bad Bad News-Leon Bridges
  13. Sisters-Natalie Prass
  14. Give Me Love-Cerrone
  15. Happy Feelin-Earth, Wind & Fire
  16. City Song-Eli Escobar
  17. Flavourism-Detroit Swindle feat. Seven Davis Jr.
  18. Limewire-Brame & Hamo
  19. Cheaters-Teengirl Fantasy (John Talabot Mix)
  20. Night Feel Like Getting Down-Billy Ocean (Discolexics Edit)
  21. You Turn Me On-William & The Young Five (Jkriv Edit)
  22. Citizen Kane-Nightmares On Wax feat. Mozez (Ron Trent Mix)
  23. What Makes You Think You’re My Type-Get Down Edits
  24. In The Evening-Sheryl Lee Ralph
  25. High Energy-Evelyn Thomas
  26. Timeless-Kon
  27. Bunny Chow-Andy Compton & Shamrock
  28. Run River-Mozez (Ray Mang Edit)
  29. Lait De Coco-Maya
  30. In The Middle Of The Night-Jacques Renault
  31. Sweet Thing-Chaka Khan
  32. Every Kinda People-Robert Plamer (Joey Negro Mix0
  33. That’s The Way Of The World-Earth, Wind & Fire