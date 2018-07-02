The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 33rd June '18
- Razzamatazz-Quincy Jones
- Shining Star-Earth, Wind & Fire
- Black Man In A White World-Michael Kiwanuka
- Sing A Simple Song-Sly & The Family Stone
- Love Come Down-Evelyn Champagne King
- Girlfriend-Christine & The Queens
- William’s Blood-Grace Jones
- Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
- Sunshine Of Your Love-Spanky Wilson
- I Wouldn’t Change A Thing-Coke Escovedo
- Why Are You Crying-Bobby Boyd
- Bad Bad News-Leon Bridges
- Sisters-Natalie Prass
- Give Me Love-Cerrone
- Happy Feelin-Earth, Wind & Fire
- City Song-Eli Escobar
- Flavourism-Detroit Swindle feat. Seven Davis Jr.
- Limewire-Brame & Hamo
- Cheaters-Teengirl Fantasy (John Talabot Mix)
- Night Feel Like Getting Down-Billy Ocean (Discolexics Edit)
- You Turn Me On-William & The Young Five (Jkriv Edit)
- Citizen Kane-Nightmares On Wax feat. Mozez (Ron Trent Mix)
- What Makes You Think You’re My Type-Get Down Edits
- In The Evening-Sheryl Lee Ralph
- High Energy-Evelyn Thomas
- Timeless-Kon
- Bunny Chow-Andy Compton & Shamrock
- Run River-Mozez (Ray Mang Edit)
- Lait De Coco-Maya
- In The Middle Of The Night-Jacques Renault
- Sweet Thing-Chaka Khan
- Every Kinda People-Robert Plamer (Joey Negro Mix0
- That’s The Way Of The World-Earth, Wind & Fire