 

  1. ABC-The Jackson 5 (The Reflex Edit)
  2. Don’t Look Any Further-Dennis Edwards & Siedah Garrett
  3. Papa Was A Rolling Stone-The Temptations
  4. Til The End-Curtis Harding
  5. Dominoes-Donald Byrd (Live Version)
  6. Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
  7. Thing-The Fundamentals
  8. Children’s Story-Slick Rick
  9. Making Music-Get Down Edits & Stephen Richards
  10. Slave To Rhythm-Grace Jones
  11. Tomorrow-Nightmares on Wax (Feat. LSK)
  12. Don’t Leave Me This Way-Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes (John Morales Mix)
  13. City Song-Eli Escobar
  14. It Makes You Forget (Iteghane)-Peggy Gou
  15. Breakboy-R Kitt (feat. Jenn)
  16. Dorian-Jimmy Rouge
  17. Ride Like The Wind-Christopher Cross (Joey Negro Mix)
  18. Raw Cuts 2-Motor City Ensemble
  19. Cowboys & Gangsters/Deputy Of love-Greg Wilson
  20. I’m Satisfied-James Brown
  21. Copa Cabana-Frank Pellico (Mark Grusane Edit)
  22. Light You Up-Solomon feat. Queen Rose & Amy Douglas
  23. Cabrio Mango-COEO
  24. Rainbow Fantasia-Crackazat
  25. The Power & Blessing Of Unity-Folamour
  26. Let it Flow-Tamiko Jones
  27. Party Is the Solution-Floyd Beck
  28. Walking On Sunshine-Rocker’s Revenge
  29. Don’t You Know I Love You-Star Quake
  30. Eloise-Brian Deady
  31. Oh Happy Day!-The Edwin Hawkins Singers