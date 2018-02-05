The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 3rd Feb '17
- ABC-The Jackson 5 (The Reflex Edit)
- Don’t Look Any Further-Dennis Edwards & Siedah Garrett
- Papa Was A Rolling Stone-The Temptations
- Til The End-Curtis Harding
- Dominoes-Donald Byrd (Live Version)
- Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
- Thing-The Fundamentals
- Children’s Story-Slick Rick
- Making Music-Get Down Edits & Stephen Richards
- Slave To Rhythm-Grace Jones
- Tomorrow-Nightmares on Wax (Feat. LSK)
- Don’t Leave Me This Way-Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes (John Morales Mix)
- City Song-Eli Escobar
- It Makes You Forget (Iteghane)-Peggy Gou
- Breakboy-R Kitt (feat. Jenn)
- Dorian-Jimmy Rouge
- Ride Like The Wind-Christopher Cross (Joey Negro Mix)
- Raw Cuts 2-Motor City Ensemble
- Cowboys & Gangsters/Deputy Of love-Greg Wilson
- I’m Satisfied-James Brown
- Copa Cabana-Frank Pellico (Mark Grusane Edit)
- Light You Up-Solomon feat. Queen Rose & Amy Douglas
- Cabrio Mango-COEO
- Rainbow Fantasia-Crackazat
- The Power & Blessing Of Unity-Folamour
- Let it Flow-Tamiko Jones
- Party Is the Solution-Floyd Beck
- Walking On Sunshine-Rocker’s Revenge
- Don’t You Know I Love You-Star Quake
- Eloise-Brian Deady
- Oh Happy Day!-The Edwin Hawkins Singers