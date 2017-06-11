The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 3rd June '17
1. Back To My Roots-Richie Havens
2. Nights On Broadway-Candi Staton
3. Fate-Chaka Khan
4. Stand On The Word-The Joubert Singers (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
5. Slippin On Ya Pimpin-Amp Fiddler
6. In The House-Jurassic 5
7. Make This World-Lee Fields
8. One More Night-Michael Kiwanuka
9. Liquid Spirit-Gregory Porter
10. Sexual Healing-Hot 8 Brass Band
11. Easy To Love-Leo Sayer
12. Over & Over-Ashford & Simpson (Joey Negro Mix)
13. Pressure-Driazabone
14. Tarzan-Roy Ayers
15. I Got Jesus-Marcel Vogel
16. On Te L'Avait Dit-Voilaaa
17. Bofou Safou-Amadou & Mariam (Henrik Schwarz)
18. Secret Sunday Lover-Ignition (Greg Wilson Mix)
19. Can You Feel It-Mr Fingers
20. I Think I'll Do Some Steppin On My Own-Sandy Barber (Opolopo Mix)
21. Love On Hold-Aeroplane feat. Tawatha Agee
22. Love Come Down-Evelyn Champagne King
23. Put Put Heads Together-The Ojays
24. Dream On-Gino Soccio
25. Space Inside-Ships
26. Raw Cuts 2-Motor City Drum Ensemble
27. Khan's Bargain-Nebraska
28. Let Me Be Good-Lou Rawls (Disco Tech Edit)
29. Hold Tight-Change
30. I'm Not In Love Anymore-Late Nite Tuff Guy
31. Mr Telephone Man-Erykah Badu
32. Chill Out-Ray BLK feat. SG Lewis
33. Timmy's Prayer-Sampha
34. Knocks Me Off My Feet-Stevie Wonder