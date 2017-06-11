1. Back To My Roots-Richie Havens

2. Nights On Broadway-Candi Staton

3. Fate-Chaka Khan

4. Stand On The Word-The Joubert Singers (Dimitri From Paris Mix)

5. Slippin On Ya Pimpin-Amp Fiddler

6. In The House-Jurassic 5

7. Make This World-Lee Fields

8. One More Night-Michael Kiwanuka

9. Liquid Spirit-Gregory Porter

10. Sexual Healing-Hot 8 Brass Band 

11. Easy To Love-Leo Sayer

12. Over & Over-Ashford & Simpson (Joey Negro Mix)

13. Pressure-Driazabone

14. Tarzan-Roy Ayers

15. I Got Jesus-Marcel Vogel

16. On Te L'Avait Dit-Voilaaa

17. Bofou Safou-Amadou & Mariam (Henrik Schwarz)

18. Secret Sunday Lover-Ignition (Greg Wilson Mix)

19. Can You Feel It-Mr Fingers

20. I Think I'll Do Some Steppin On My Own-Sandy Barber (Opolopo Mix)

21. Love On Hold-Aeroplane feat. Tawatha Agee

22. Love Come Down-Evelyn Champagne King

23. Put Put Heads Together-The Ojays

24. Dream On-Gino Soccio

25. Space Inside-Ships

26. Raw Cuts 2-Motor City Drum Ensemble

27. Khan's Bargain-Nebraska

28. Let Me Be Good-Lou Rawls (Disco Tech Edit)

29. Hold Tight-Change

30. I'm Not In Love Anymore-Late Nite Tuff Guy

31. Mr Telephone Man-Erykah Badu

32. Chill Out-Ray BLK feat. SG Lewis

33. Timmy's Prayer-Sampha

34. Knocks Me Off My Feet-Stevie Wonder

 