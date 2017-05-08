The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 6th May '17
Part 1: Dimitri From Paris Special
1. Ain't No Mountain High Enough-Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell (DFP Mix)
2. I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (DFP Mix)
3. Dimitri From Paris Interview Part 1
4. Lost In Music (DFP Mix)
5. Don't Let It Go To Your Head-Jean Carne
6. Dimitri From Paris Interview Part 2
7. On Te L'avait Dit-Voilaaa (DFP Mix)
8. Stand On The Word-The Joubert Singers (DFP Mix)
9. Dimitri From Paris Interview Part 3
10. Thinking Of You-Sister Sledge (DFP Mix)
Part 2:
11. I Love Music-The Ojays (Joey Negro Mix)
12. Walking On Sunshine-Rocker's Revenge
13. Rivers Of Jordan-Flash Atkins
14. Nasty Girl-Vanity 6 (Dr Packer Edit)
15. Feels Real-Shit Robot
16. Like A Fool-Crazy P (Fred Everything Mix)
17. Supernature-Cerrone
18. I Feel Space-Lindstrom
19. Fo Ya-Jimmy Rouge
20. All This Love That I'm Giving-Gwen McCrae (Smart Edit)
21. Who Is He & What Is He To You-Creative Source
22. Fine Feelings-Rahaan
23. A Night To Remember-Shalamar
24. Was That All It Was-Jean Carne
25. I'm In Love-Evelyn Champagne King
26. In The Name Of Love-James Rod
27. For Your Love-Idris Muhammad
28. Boney M Down-Lindstrom & Prins Thomas
29. I'm Not Moving-Phil Collins (Idjut Boys Edit)
30. A Place Called Tarot-Tantra (Idjut Boys Edit)