Part 1: Dimitri From Paris Special

1. Ain't No Mountain High Enough-Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell (DFP Mix)

2. I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (DFP Mix)

3. Dimitri From Paris Interview Part 1

4. Lost In Music (DFP Mix)

5. Don't Let It Go To Your Head-Jean Carne

6. Dimitri From Paris Interview Part 2

7. On Te L'avait Dit-Voilaaa (DFP Mix)

8. Stand On The Word-The Joubert Singers (DFP Mix)

9. Dimitri From Paris Interview Part 3

10. Thinking Of You-Sister Sledge (DFP Mix)

Part 2:

11. I Love Music-The Ojays (Joey Negro Mix)

12. Walking On Sunshine-Rocker's Revenge

13. Rivers Of Jordan-Flash Atkins

14. Nasty Girl-Vanity 6 (Dr Packer Edit)

15. Feels Real-Shit Robot

16. Like A Fool-Crazy P (Fred Everything Mix)

17. Supernature-Cerrone

18. I Feel Space-Lindstrom

19. Fo Ya-Jimmy Rouge

20. All This Love That I'm Giving-Gwen McCrae (Smart Edit)

21. Who Is He & What Is He To You-Creative Source

22. Fine Feelings-Rahaan

23. A Night To Remember-Shalamar

24. Was That All It Was-Jean Carne

25. I'm In Love-Evelyn Champagne King

26. In The Name Of Love-James Rod

27. For Your Love-Idris Muhammad

28. Boney M Down-Lindstrom & Prins Thomas

29. I'm Not Moving-Phil Collins (Idjut Boys Edit)

30. A Place Called Tarot-Tantra (Idjut Boys Edit)