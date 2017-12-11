  1. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
  2. Work It Out-Karizma
  3. Funky Nassau-The Beginning Of The End
  4. Need Your Love-Curtis Harding
  5. For The Love Of Money-Disco Dub Band
  6. Because Of Me-the Avalanches
  7. Throwdown-Carmen (Kiwi Edit)
  8. Love Come Down-Evelyn Champagne King
  9. Time For A Change-Benita
  10. Don’t You Worry Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
  11. Nothing-Loah
  12. Shame-Evelyn Champagne King
  13. Lose My Mind-Krewcial
  14. Shutters-Tom Trago
  15. Heaven Knows-Donna Summer (John Morales Mix)
  16. Cheaters-Teengirl Fantasy (John Talabot Mix)
  17. Citizen Cane-Nightmares On Wax feat. Mozez (Ron Trent mix)
  18. Get Down-Gene Chandler
  19. Get Up Tchamassi-Tala AM
  20. Going Back To My Roots-Richie Havens
  21. Light You Up-Luke Solomon feat. Queen Rose & Amy Douglas
  22. You Can’t Turn Me Away-Sylvia Striplin
  23. Specialise In Love-Sharon Brown
  24. Crazy-The Manhattans
  25. Bowa’a Mbe Ngebe-Eko
  26. Could It Be I’m Falling In Love-The Spinners
  27. Despite The Weather-Kaytranada
  28. Water-Colm K
  29. Papa Was A Rolling Stone-The Pioneers
  30. When He Comes-Krewcial
  31. I’m Qualified To Satisfy You-Barry White