The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 9th Dec '17
- He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
- Work It Out-Karizma
- Funky Nassau-The Beginning Of The End
- Need Your Love-Curtis Harding
- For The Love Of Money-Disco Dub Band
- Because Of Me-the Avalanches
- Throwdown-Carmen (Kiwi Edit)
- Love Come Down-Evelyn Champagne King
- Time For A Change-Benita
- Don’t You Worry Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
- Nothing-Loah
- Shame-Evelyn Champagne King
- Lose My Mind-Krewcial
- Shutters-Tom Trago
- Heaven Knows-Donna Summer (John Morales Mix)
- Cheaters-Teengirl Fantasy (John Talabot Mix)
- Citizen Cane-Nightmares On Wax feat. Mozez (Ron Trent mix)
- Get Down-Gene Chandler
- Get Up Tchamassi-Tala AM
- Going Back To My Roots-Richie Havens
- Light You Up-Luke Solomon feat. Queen Rose & Amy Douglas
- You Can’t Turn Me Away-Sylvia Striplin
- Specialise In Love-Sharon Brown
- Crazy-The Manhattans
- Bowa’a Mbe Ngebe-Eko
- Could It Be I’m Falling In Love-The Spinners
- Despite The Weather-Kaytranada
- Water-Colm K
- Papa Was A Rolling Stone-The Pioneers
- When He Comes-Krewcial
- I’m Qualified To Satisfy You-Barry White