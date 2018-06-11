The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 9th June '18
- I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (Dimitri From Paris)
- Andromeda-Gorillaz (feat D.R.A.M)
- Eye Know-De La Soul
- Where I’m From-Mathman & The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble feat. DJ Tuki
- 1999-Prince
- Let Me Down Easy-Rare Pleasure
- Pressure-Drizabone
- Got To Love Somebody-Sister Sledge
- The Glow Of Love-Change
- Risky Biznizz-Doug Willis
- Running Back & Forth-Edwin Starr
- (Sitting On) The Dock Of A Bay-Otis Redding
- Controversy-Prince
- Angel In My Pocket-Change
- Follow Me-Get Down Edits
- Hooked On You-Cerrone
- Sexy M.F-Prince
- It Makes You Forget-Peggy Gou
- A Lover’s Holiday-Change
- From Night To Night-New Jackson
- Pump Up The Volume-M.A.R.R.S
- I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man-Prince
- You Turn Me On-William & The Young Five (Jkriv Edit)
- Everything She Wants-Wham (The Reflex Edit)
- Searching-Change
- Time Don’t Wait-Louie Vega feat. Toni C
- Love Light In Flight-Stevie Wonder
- All Night Long-The Mary Jane Girls
- Yes, No, Maybe-Detroit Swindle feat. Tom Misch
- Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
- Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
- Oh My-Natalie Prass
- Nasty Girl-Vanity 6 (Dr Packer Edit)
- Serious-Donna Allen
- Young Hearts Run Free-Candi Staton