  1. I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (Dimitri From Paris)
  2. Andromeda-Gorillaz (feat D.R.A.M)
  3. Eye Know-De La Soul
  4. Where I’m From-Mathman & The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble feat. DJ Tuki
  5. 1999-Prince
  6. Let Me Down Easy-Rare Pleasure
  7. Pressure-Drizabone
  8. Got To Love Somebody-Sister Sledge
  9. The Glow Of Love-Change
  10. Risky Biznizz-Doug Willis
  11. Running Back & Forth-Edwin Starr
  12. (Sitting On) The Dock Of A Bay-Otis Redding
  13. Controversy-Prince
  14. Angel In My Pocket-Change
  15. Follow Me-Get Down Edits
  16. Hooked On You-Cerrone
  17. Sexy M.F-Prince
  18. It Makes You Forget-Peggy Gou
  19. A Lover’s Holiday-Change
  20. From Night To Night-New Jackson
  21. Pump Up The Volume-M.A.R.R.S
  22. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man-Prince
  23. You Turn Me On-William & The Young Five (Jkriv Edit)
  24. Everything She Wants-Wham (The Reflex Edit)
  25. Searching-Change
  26. Time Don’t Wait-Louie Vega feat. Toni C
  27. Love Light In Flight-Stevie Wonder
  28. All Night Long-The Mary Jane Girls
  29. Yes, No, Maybe-Detroit Swindle feat. Tom Misch
  30. Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
  31. Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
  32. Oh My-Natalie Prass
  33. Nasty Girl-Vanity 6 (Dr Packer Edit)
  34. Serious-Donna Allen
  35. Young Hearts Run Free-Candi Staton

 