The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat Sep 8th '18
- Peg-Steely Dan
- Haven’t You Heard-Patrice Rushen
- Southern Freez-Freeez
- Take A Left-Joseph Malik
- Smooth Sailin-Leon Bridges
- Groovin With Mr Bloe-Mr Bloe
- Twenty Five Miles-Edwin Starr
- Don’t You Worry About A Thing-Incognito
- Always There-Willie Bobo
- Taj Mahal-Jorge Ben
- You Can’t Hide Love-Creative Source
- Love Is Respect-MFSB vs Aretha Franklin (Dj Spen Mix)
- Pick Me Up I’ll Dance-Melba Moore (Yam Who Mix)
- Shame-Evelyn Champagne King
- Apache 909-George Feely
- Liwando-Unknown Artist (Let’s Play House)
- Cabrio Mango-COEO
- Clarence-Brame & Hamo
- Missing-Everything But The Girl (Tood Terry Mix)
- On Your Way-Omar S feat. Divinity
- Risky Biznizz-Doug Willis
- Let No Man Putasunder-First Choice
- HeartBreaker-Crazy P
- Moustache-Blackjoy
- The Carrington Spirituals-Ron Basejam
- Para Ti-Orange Tree Edits
- Don’t Judge Me Bad-Senyaka
- Junie-Solange
- It Runs Through Me-Tom Misch feat. De La Soul
- Love Light In Flight-Stevie Wonder
- Return Of The Mac-Brian Deady