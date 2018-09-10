  1. Peg-Steely Dan
  2. Haven’t You Heard-Patrice Rushen
  3. Southern Freez-Freeez
  4. Take A Left-Joseph Malik
  5. Smooth Sailin-Leon Bridges
  6. Groovin With Mr Bloe-Mr Bloe
  7. Twenty Five Miles-Edwin Starr
  8. Don’t You Worry About A Thing-Incognito
  9. Always There-Willie Bobo
  10. Taj Mahal-Jorge Ben
  11. You Can’t Hide Love-Creative Source
  12. Love Is Respect-MFSB vs Aretha Franklin (Dj Spen Mix)
  13. Pick Me Up I’ll Dance-Melba Moore (Yam Who Mix)
  14. Shame-Evelyn Champagne King
  15. Apache 909-George Feely
  16. Liwando-Unknown Artist  (Let’s Play House)
  17. Cabrio Mango-COEO
  18. Clarence-Brame & Hamo
  19. Missing-Everything But The Girl (Tood Terry Mix)
  20. On Your Way-Omar S feat. Divinity
  21. Risky Biznizz-Doug Willis
  22. Let No Man Putasunder-First Choice
  23. HeartBreaker-Crazy P
  24. Moustache-Blackjoy
  25. The Carrington Spirituals-Ron Basejam
  26. Para Ti-Orange Tree Edits
  27. Don’t Judge Me Bad-Senyaka
  28. Junie-Solange
  29. It Runs Through Me-Tom Misch feat. De La Soul
  30. Love Light In Flight-Stevie Wonder
  31. Return Of The Mac-Brian Deady

 

 