PART 1: GREG WILSON INTERVIEW

  1. Gotta Keep Workin It-Greg Wilson
  2. Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
  3. Don’t You Worry Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
  4. Greg Wilson Interview Part 1
  5. Strawberry Fields Forever-The Beatles
  6. Groovin With Mr Bloe-Mr Bloe (Greg Wilson Edit)
  7. Greg Wilson interview Part 2
  8. You Can’t Hide Your Love From Me-David Joseph
  9. You Can’t Have Your Cake & Eat It Too-Brenda Taylor
  10. Greg Wilson Interview Part 3
  11. Two Sides Of Sympathy-Greg Wilson

PART 2:

  1. Kinky Afro-The Happy Mondays
  2. Meet You There-R.S.A.G
  3. Dance-ESG
  4. White Lines (Don’t Do It)-Grandmaster Flash
  5. I Believe-Kormac
  6. Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
  7. It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
  8. Dahlia-Bicep & Hammer
  9. All Will Be-Ships
  10. Bodies-Ham Sandwich
  11. Inside & Out-Feist
  12. Miami-Baxter Dury
  13. Nevermind-Leonard Cohen (Pillow Talk Mix)
  14. Everybody Loves The Sunshine-Roy Ayers
  15. I Wish U Heaven-Prince
  16. No Man Is Big Enough For My Arms-Ibeyi
  17. Nothing-Loah
  18. Private Life-Grace Jones
  19. To Love Somebody-Nina Simone
  20. I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times-Jim James
  21. Real Love Baby-Father John Misty
  22. Time Moves Slow-Badbadnotgood (feat. Samuel T Herring)
  23. Blood-Kendrick Lamar
  24. Sitting On The Deck Of A Bay-Otis Redding
  25. Truth-Kamasi Washington

 