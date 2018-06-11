The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 10th June '18
- Harvest Moon-Poolside
- Doo Wop (That Thing)-Lauryn Hill
- Double Dutch-Malcolm McClaren
- Graceland-Paul Simon
- Heaven-Dennis Bovell
- When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
- 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover-Paul Simon
- You Turn Me On-William & The Young Five (JKriv Mix)
- Dancing Is The Best Revenge-!!!
- Boyfriend-Confidence Man
- Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club
- On The Regular-Shamir
- Gurls-Mix & Fairbanks
- Crawl-Wyvern Lingo (Peter Vogelar)
- Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer Mix)
- Love Unlimited-Deadbots (The Emperor Machine Mix)
- Chic Cheer-Chic
- You’re My Occupation-Chaz Jankel
- Oh My-Natalie Prass
- I Feel For You-Prince
- Girlfriend-Christine & The Queens
- Humility-Gorillaz feat. George Benson
- Ghostwriter-RJD2
- Fists Of Fury-Kamasi Washington
- There Will Always Be This Love-David Kitt & Margie Jean Lewis
- Looped-Kiasmos
- Roll Back-George Fitzgerald (feat. Lil Silva)
- Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem
- Where Did I Go-Jorja Smith
- Valerie-Amy Winehouse (Acoustic Version)
- Lost In Paris-Tom Misch
- Bad Bad News-Leon Bridges
- Good Woman-Bobby Boyd
- Hey Laura-Gregory Porter
- Just Dumb Enough To Try-Father John Misty
- Frontier Man-Gruff Rhys
- This Guys’ In Love With You-Noel Gallagher
- Here ComeS The Sun-The Beatles