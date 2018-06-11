  1. Harvest Moon-Poolside
  2. Doo Wop (That Thing)-Lauryn Hill
  3. Double Dutch-Malcolm McClaren
  4. Graceland-Paul Simon
  5. Heaven-Dennis Bovell
  6. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
  7. 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover-Paul Simon
  8. You Turn Me On-William & The Young Five (JKriv Mix)
  9. Dancing Is The Best Revenge-!!!
  10. Boyfriend-Confidence Man
  11. Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club
  12. On The Regular-Shamir
  13. Gurls-Mix & Fairbanks
  14. Crawl-Wyvern Lingo (Peter Vogelar)
  15. Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer Mix)
  16. Love Unlimited-Deadbots (The Emperor Machine Mix)
  17. Chic Cheer-Chic
  18. You’re My Occupation-Chaz Jankel
  19. Oh My-Natalie Prass
  20. I Feel For You-Prince
  21. Girlfriend-Christine & The Queens
  22. Humility-Gorillaz feat. George Benson
  23. Ghostwriter-RJD2
  24. Fists Of Fury-Kamasi Washington
  25. There Will Always Be This Love-David Kitt & Margie Jean Lewis
  26. Looped-Kiasmos
  27. Roll Back-George Fitzgerald (feat. Lil Silva)
  28. Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem
  29. Where Did I Go-Jorja Smith
  30. Valerie-Amy Winehouse (Acoustic Version)
  31. Lost In Paris-Tom Misch
  32. Bad Bad News-Leon Bridges
  33. Good Woman-Bobby Boyd
  34. Hey Laura-Gregory Porter
  35. Just Dumb Enough To Try-Father John Misty
  36. Frontier Man-Gruff Rhys
  37. This Guys’ In Love With You-Noel Gallagher
  38. Here ComeS The Sun-The Beatles