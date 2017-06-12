  1. Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
  2. I’m A Man-The Spencer Davis Group
  3. Groovin With Mr Bloe-Mr Bloe
  4. The Ghetto-Donny Hathaway (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  5. Dancing Is The Best Revenge-!!!
  6. Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club
  7. Meet You There-R.S.A.G
  8. I Heard It Through The Grapevine-The Slits
  9. Liberty Belle- The Fontaines
  10. Pop Life-Prince
  11. Josephine-Chris Rea (La Version Francaise)
  12. Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer Mix)
  13. Put The Love In It-New Jackson
  14. On Melancholy Hilll-Gorilliaz
  15. When Love Breaks Down-Prefab Sprout
  16. Wicked Game-Chris Isaac (Trentemoller Mix)
  17. Maneater-Hall & Oates
  18. End Of The Trail-Shit Robot feat Alexis Taylor
  19. Enjoy The Silence-Depeche Mode
  20. Pleasure Evidence-Peter Vogelaar (Get Down Edits Mix)
  21. Golden Age-Yuksek (Jacques Renault Mix)
  22. Araya-Fatima Yamaha
  23. Go Up-Cassius feat. Cat Power & Pharrell
  24. Comme Une Oiseau Qui S’envole-Grace Jones
  25. Dive-Saint Etienne
  26. Another Star-Stevie Wonder
  27. Crave You-Flight Facilities vs Friendly Fires (Aeroplane Mix)
  28. Fix This Thang-Bibio
  29. Remember-Air
  30. Away Away-Ibeyi
  31. To Love Somebody-Nina Simone
  32. Let ‘Em In-Wings
  33. Time Moves Slow-Badbadnotgood (feat. Samuel T. Herring)
  34. Daydreaming-Aretha Franklin
  35. Causing Trouble-Saint Sister
  36. Open Up Your Door-Richard Hawley
  37. Griptide-Barbarossa
  38. At The End Of A Winding Day-The Hedge Schools