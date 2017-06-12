The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 11th June '17
- Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
- I’m A Man-The Spencer Davis Group
- Groovin With Mr Bloe-Mr Bloe
- The Ghetto-Donny Hathaway (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Dancing Is The Best Revenge-!!!
- Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club
- Meet You There-R.S.A.G
- I Heard It Through The Grapevine-The Slits
- Liberty Belle- The Fontaines
- Pop Life-Prince
- Josephine-Chris Rea (La Version Francaise)
- Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer Mix)
- Put The Love In It-New Jackson
- On Melancholy Hilll-Gorilliaz
- When Love Breaks Down-Prefab Sprout
- Wicked Game-Chris Isaac (Trentemoller Mix)
- Maneater-Hall & Oates
- End Of The Trail-Shit Robot feat Alexis Taylor
- Enjoy The Silence-Depeche Mode
- Pleasure Evidence-Peter Vogelaar (Get Down Edits Mix)
- Golden Age-Yuksek (Jacques Renault Mix)
- Araya-Fatima Yamaha
- Go Up-Cassius feat. Cat Power & Pharrell
- Comme Une Oiseau Qui S’envole-Grace Jones
- Dive-Saint Etienne
- Another Star-Stevie Wonder
- Crave You-Flight Facilities vs Friendly Fires (Aeroplane Mix)
- Fix This Thang-Bibio
- Remember-Air
- Away Away-Ibeyi
- To Love Somebody-Nina Simone
- Let ‘Em In-Wings
- Time Moves Slow-Badbadnotgood (feat. Samuel T. Herring)
- Daydreaming-Aretha Franklin
- Causing Trouble-Saint Sister
- Open Up Your Door-Richard Hawley
- Griptide-Barbarossa
- At The End Of A Winding Day-The Hedge Schools