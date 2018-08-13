The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 12th Aug '18
PART 1: TONY WILSON (FACTORY RECORDS) TRIBUTE
- Transmission-Joy Division
- Anarchy In The UK-The Sex Pistols
- Electricity-OMD
- Ceremony-New Order
- Love Tempo-Quando Quango
- Do The Du-A Certain Ratio
- Kinky Afro-The Happy Mondays
- She’s Lost Control-Joy Division
- Moody-ESG
- Walking On Sunshine-Rocker’s Revenge
- Voodoo Ray-A Guy Called Gerald
- Blue Monday-New Order
- Shack Up-A Certain Ratio
- Getting Away With It-Electronic
- Hallelujah-The Happy Mondays (Club Mix)
- Otis-The Durutti Column
- Ode To Anthony H Wilson-Mike Garry & Joe Duddell (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
PART 2:
- Don’t You Worry Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
- I Believe-Kormac (Get Down Edit Mix)
- Shame-Young Fathers
- Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
- More Than This-Roxy Music
- Party Boy-Marlon Williams
- Wicked Game-Chris Isaac (Trentemoller Mix)
- Crave You-Friendly Fires vs Flight Facilities (Aeroplane Mix)
- Pop Life-Prince (Dance Mix)
- All Will Be-Ships
- Sister-Tracey Thorne feat. Corinne Bailey Rae
- Where Did I Go-Jorja Smith
- Oh My-Natalie Prass
- Chwyldro-Gwenno
- Babooshka-Kate Bush
- Stay-The Blue Nile
- Aspects-Paul Weller
- Navigate-The Hedge Schools
- Still Crazy After All These Years-Paul Simon
- Call Me-Aretha Franklin