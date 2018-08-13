PART 1: TONY WILSON (FACTORY RECORDS) TRIBUTE

  1. Transmission-Joy Division
  2. Anarchy In The UK-The Sex Pistols
  3. Electricity-OMD
  4. Ceremony-New Order
  5. Love Tempo-Quando Quango
  6. Do The Du-A Certain Ratio
  7. Kinky Afro-The Happy Mondays
  8. She’s Lost Control-Joy Division
  9. Moody-ESG
  10. Walking On Sunshine-Rocker’s Revenge
  11. Voodoo Ray-A Guy Called Gerald
  12. Blue Monday-New Order
  13. Shack Up-A Certain Ratio
  14. Getting Away With It-Electronic
  15. Hallelujah-The Happy Mondays (Club Mix)
  16. Otis-The Durutti Column
  17. Ode To Anthony H Wilson-Mike Garry & Joe Duddell (Andrew Weatherall Mix)

PART 2:

  1. Don’t You Worry Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
  2. I Believe-Kormac (Get Down Edit Mix)
  3. Shame-Young Fathers
  4. Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
  5. More Than This-Roxy Music
  6. Party Boy-Marlon Williams
  7. Wicked Game-Chris Isaac (Trentemoller Mix)
  8. Crave You-Friendly Fires vs Flight Facilities (Aeroplane Mix)
  9. Pop Life-Prince (Dance Mix)
  10. All Will Be-Ships
  11. Sister-Tracey Thorne feat. Corinne Bailey Rae
  12. Where Did I Go-Jorja Smith
  13. Oh My-Natalie Prass
  14. Chwyldro-Gwenno
  15. Babooshka-Kate Bush
  16. Stay-The Blue Nile
  17. Aspects-Paul Weller
  18. Navigate-The Hedge Schools
  19. Still Crazy After All These Years-Paul Simon
  20. Call Me-Aretha Franklin