  1. Alphabet Street-Prince
  2. All I Do-Stevie Wonder
  3. If You Really Me-Stevie Wonder
  4. Master Blaster (Jammin)-Stevie Wonder
  5. Latin Goes Ska-The Skatalites
  6. Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
  7. Miss You-The Rolling Stones
  8. Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
  9. Shack Up-A Certain Ratio
  10. Low Rider-Quando Quango
  11. My Ever Changing Moods-The Style Council
  12. Miami-Baxter Dury
  13. New Name-Sinkane
  14. Trouble Man-Marvin Gaye
  15. Believe-Paul Alwright
  16. This Time (I’m Gonna Try It My Way)-DJ Shadow
  17. Everybody’s A Masterpiece-Leroy Hutson
  18. Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir (Larry Levan Mix)
  19. Defender-Simian Mobile Disco
  20. Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard
  21. I Walk-Ae Mak (Phare Mix)
  22. Getting Away With It-Electronic (Get Wilson Edit)
  23. White Horse-Laidback
  24. Fame-David Bowie
  25. Positivity-Prince
  26. Colours-DJ Koze feat. Speech
  27. Return Of The Mac-Brian Deady
  28. Lost In Paris-Tom Misch
  29. Slippery People-Talking Heads (Live Version)
  30. Glam Slam-Prince
  31. Nothing-Loah
  32. No Man Is Big Enough For My Arms-Ibeyi
  33. I Like That-Janelle Monae
  34. I Wish U Heaven-Prince
  35. Bad Bad News-Leon Bridges
  36. Angel-Aretha Franklin
  37. I Loves You Porgy-Nina Simone
  38. Lilac Wine-Nina Simone
  39. Black Car-Beach House
  40. Navigate-The Hedge Schools
  41. Twin Peaks-Sister Sledge
  42. C’est Le Vent Betty-Gabriel Yared