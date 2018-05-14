The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 13th May '18
- Alphabet Street-Prince
- All I Do-Stevie Wonder
- If You Really Me-Stevie Wonder
- Master Blaster (Jammin)-Stevie Wonder
- Latin Goes Ska-The Skatalites
- Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
- Miss You-The Rolling Stones
- Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
- Shack Up-A Certain Ratio
- Low Rider-Quando Quango
- My Ever Changing Moods-The Style Council
- Miami-Baxter Dury
- New Name-Sinkane
- Trouble Man-Marvin Gaye
- Believe-Paul Alwright
- This Time (I’m Gonna Try It My Way)-DJ Shadow
- Everybody’s A Masterpiece-Leroy Hutson
- Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir (Larry Levan Mix)
- Defender-Simian Mobile Disco
- Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard
- I Walk-Ae Mak (Phare Mix)
- Getting Away With It-Electronic (Get Wilson Edit)
- White Horse-Laidback
- Fame-David Bowie
- Positivity-Prince
- Colours-DJ Koze feat. Speech
- Return Of The Mac-Brian Deady
- Lost In Paris-Tom Misch
- Slippery People-Talking Heads (Live Version)
- Glam Slam-Prince
- Nothing-Loah
- No Man Is Big Enough For My Arms-Ibeyi
- I Like That-Janelle Monae
- I Wish U Heaven-Prince
- Bad Bad News-Leon Bridges
- Angel-Aretha Franklin
- I Loves You Porgy-Nina Simone
- Lilac Wine-Nina Simone
- Black Car-Beach House
- Navigate-The Hedge Schools
- Twin Peaks-Sister Sledge
- C’est Le Vent Betty-Gabriel Yared