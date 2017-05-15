The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 14th May '17
1. Could You Be Loved-Bob Marley
2. Everything Is Everything-Lauryn Hill
3. Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
4. Belly Of The Whale-Guy Garvey
5. Soul Makossa-Manu Dibango
6. Colleen Murphy Interview Part 1
7. Life On Mars-Dexter Wansel
8. Colleen Murphy Interview-Part 2
9. One More Night-Michael Kiwanuka
10. Golden Years-David Bowie
11. Little Fluffy Clouds-The Orb
12. Colleen Murphy Interview Part 3
13. Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir
14. What A Fool Believes-The Doobie Brothers
15. Smalltown Boy-Bronski Beat
16. Andromeda-Gorillaz
17. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Mix)
18. Erotic City-Prince
19. Dancing Is The Best Revenge-!!!
20. Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes-Paul Simon (Todd Terje Mix)
21. Seance Of Light-Jape
22. From Night To Night-New Jackson
23. Only Love Can Break Your Heart-Saint Etienne
24. All Will Be-Ships
25. Running Back To You-The Juan Maclean
26. Ten Miles High-Roisin Murphy
27. Beyond My Eyes-Bibio
28. Inside & Out-Feist
29. One Step Ahead-Aretha Franklin
30. Close But Not Quite-Everything Is Recorded feat. Sampha
31. Falling Short-Lapsley
32. Young Americans-David Bowie
33. Heaven-Talking Heads
34. No Tear-Paul Weller feat. Boy George
35. Your Balloon Is Rising-Paul Weller feat. The Stone Foundation
36. Midnight Train To Georgia-Glady's Knight & The Pips