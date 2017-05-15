1. Could You Be Loved-Bob Marley

2. Everything Is Everything-Lauryn Hill

3. Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor

4. Belly Of The Whale-Guy Garvey

5. Soul Makossa-Manu Dibango

6. Colleen Murphy Interview Part 1

7. Life On Mars-Dexter Wansel

8. Colleen Murphy Interview-Part 2

9. One More Night-Michael Kiwanuka

10. Golden Years-David Bowie

11. Little Fluffy Clouds-The Orb

12. Colleen Murphy Interview Part 3

13. Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir

14. What A Fool Believes-The Doobie Brothers

15. Smalltown Boy-Bronski Beat

16. Andromeda-Gorillaz

17. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Mix)

18. Erotic City-Prince

19. Dancing Is The Best Revenge-!!!

20. Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes-Paul Simon (Todd Terje Mix)

21. Seance Of Light-Jape

22. From Night To Night-New Jackson

23. Only Love Can Break Your Heart-Saint Etienne

24. All Will Be-Ships

25. Running Back To You-The Juan Maclean

26. Ten Miles High-Roisin Murphy

27. Beyond My Eyes-Bibio

28. Inside & Out-Feist

29. One Step Ahead-Aretha Franklin

30. Close But Not Quite-Everything Is Recorded feat. Sampha

31. Falling Short-Lapsley

32. Young Americans-David Bowie

33. Heaven-Talking Heads

34. No Tear-Paul Weller feat. Boy George

35. Your Balloon Is Rising-Paul Weller feat. The Stone Foundation

36. Midnight Train To Georgia-Glady's Knight & The Pips