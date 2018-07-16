  1. Steppin Out-Joe Jackson
  2. Let Me Know-Roisin Murphy
  3. Rock With You-Michael Jackson (The Reflex Edit)
  4. I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (Dimitri From Paris Edit)
  5. Da Funk-Daft Punk
  6. Baby I’m Yours-Breakbot
  7. Cream-Prince
  8. Morris Hayes Interview Part 1
  9. Get Off-Prince
  10. Morris Hayes Interview Part 2
  11. Sign Of The Times-Prince
  12. Morris Hayes Interview Part 3
  13. You Are The Sunshine Of My Life-Stevie Wonder
  14. Go!-Public Service Broadcasting
  15. Out The Window-Confidence Man (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
  16. Meet You There-R.S.A.G
  17. I Heard It Through The Grapevine-The Slits
  18. Transmission-Joy Division
  19. The Complacency League-Innocent Bystander
  20. Bizarre Love Triangle-New Order
  21. Most Honourable Com-Phare
  22. Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge
  23. From Night To Night-New Jackson
  24. Odessa-Caribou
  25. Humility-Gorillaz feat. George Benson
  26. Cranes In The Sky-Solange (Kaytranada Mix)
  27. Typical-Nightmares On Wax feat. Jordan Rakei)
  28. Nightclubbing-Grace Jones
  29. Stronger Than Me-Amy Winehouse
  30. Issues, On Hold-Teyana Taylor
  31. Return Of The Mac-Brian Deady
  32. Hey Laura-Gregory Porter
  33. Daydreaming-Aretha Franklin
  34. New York-St Vincent
  35. This Is How We Walk On The Moon-Arthur Russell
  36. Aspects-Paul Weller
  37. Northern Sky-Nick Drake
  38. Still Life-The Hedge Schools
  39. Tinseltown In The Rain-The Blue Nile