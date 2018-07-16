The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 15th July '18
- Steppin Out-Joe Jackson
- Let Me Know-Roisin Murphy
- Rock With You-Michael Jackson (The Reflex Edit)
- I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (Dimitri From Paris Edit)
- Da Funk-Daft Punk
- Baby I’m Yours-Breakbot
- Cream-Prince
- Morris Hayes Interview Part 1
- Get Off-Prince
- Morris Hayes Interview Part 2
- Sign Of The Times-Prince
- Morris Hayes Interview Part 3
- You Are The Sunshine Of My Life-Stevie Wonder
- Go!-Public Service Broadcasting
- Out The Window-Confidence Man (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
- Meet You There-R.S.A.G
- I Heard It Through The Grapevine-The Slits
- Transmission-Joy Division
- The Complacency League-Innocent Bystander
- Bizarre Love Triangle-New Order
- Most Honourable Com-Phare
- Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge
- From Night To Night-New Jackson
- Odessa-Caribou
- Humility-Gorillaz feat. George Benson
- Cranes In The Sky-Solange (Kaytranada Mix)
- Typical-Nightmares On Wax feat. Jordan Rakei)
- Nightclubbing-Grace Jones
- Stronger Than Me-Amy Winehouse
- Issues, On Hold-Teyana Taylor
- Return Of The Mac-Brian Deady
- Hey Laura-Gregory Porter
- Daydreaming-Aretha Franklin
- New York-St Vincent
- This Is How We Walk On The Moon-Arthur Russell
- Aspects-Paul Weller
- Northern Sky-Nick Drake
- Still Life-The Hedge Schools
- Tinseltown In The Rain-The Blue Nile