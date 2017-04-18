The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 16th Apr '17
1. When Doves Cry-Prince
2. Andromeda-Gorillaz
3. Subways-The Avalanches
4. Genius Of Love-Tom Tom Club
5. Rock With You-Michael Jackson
6. All Under One Roof Raving-Jamie XX
7. I Got Jesus-Marcel Vogel
8. People-Voilaaa
9. Sing A Simple Song-Sly & The Family Stone
10. Bonita Applebum-Tribe Called Quest
11. Blood-Kendrick Lamar
12. What's Going On-Marvin Gaye
13. Ike's Rap-Isaac Hayes
14. Your Balloon Is Rising-The Stone Foundation
15. Just My Imagination-The Temptations
16. We Can't Fly-Aeroplane
17. Destiny-John Talabot feat. Pional
18. Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)
19. Electric Blue-New Jackson
20. Nylon Strung-Underworld
21. Huarache Lights-Hot Chip
22. Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge
23. Williams Blood-Grace Jones
24. West End Girls-Pet Shop Boys
25. Ceremony-New Order
26. Low Rider-Quando Quango
27. Shame-Young Fathers
28. Our Lips Are Sealed-Fun Boy Three
29. Bubblegum-Confidence Man (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
30. I Can't Go For That-Hall & Oates
31. This Must Be The Place-Talking Heads
32. Floating-Cinema feat. Chris Leech
33. Isobel-Bjork
34. Beast That Never Was-Goldfrapp
35. Don't Give Up-Kate Bush & Peter Gabriel
36. Everything I Am Is Yours-Villagers
37. Ballad De Melody Nelson-Serge Gainsbourg
38. Kinky Love-Nancy Sinatra
39. Truth-Kamasi Washington