1. When Doves Cry-Prince

2. Andromeda-Gorillaz

3. Subways-The Avalanches

4. Genius Of Love-Tom Tom Club

5. Rock With You-Michael Jackson

6. All Under One Roof Raving-Jamie XX

7. I Got Jesus-Marcel Vogel

8. People-Voilaaa

9. Sing A Simple Song-Sly & The Family Stone

10. Bonita Applebum-Tribe Called Quest

11. Blood-Kendrick Lamar

12. What's Going On-Marvin Gaye

13. Ike's Rap-Isaac Hayes

14. Your Balloon Is Rising-The Stone Foundation

15. Just My Imagination-The Temptations

16. We Can't Fly-Aeroplane

17. Destiny-John Talabot feat. Pional

18. Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)

19. Electric Blue-New Jackson

20. Nylon Strung-Underworld

21. Huarache Lights-Hot Chip

22. Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge

23. Williams Blood-Grace Jones

24. West End Girls-Pet Shop Boys

25. Ceremony-New Order

26. Low Rider-Quando Quango

27. Shame-Young Fathers

28. Our Lips Are Sealed-Fun Boy Three

29. Bubblegum-Confidence Man (Andrew Weatherall Mix)

30. I Can't Go For That-Hall & Oates

31. This Must Be The Place-Talking Heads

32. Floating-Cinema feat. Chris Leech

33. Isobel-Bjork

34. Beast That Never Was-Goldfrapp

35. Don't Give Up-Kate Bush & Peter Gabriel

36. Everything I Am Is Yours-Villagers

37. Ballad De Melody Nelson-Serge Gainsbourg

38. Kinky Love-Nancy Sinatra

39. Truth-Kamasi Washington