  1. Here Comes The Sun-The Beatles
  2. Hot Fun In The Summertime-Sly & The Family Stone
  3. Sun Is Shining-Bob Marley
  4. Good Life-Brassroots
  5. Hotpants-James Brown
  6. Give Me Sunshine-Leo’s Sunship
  7. Summer Breeze-The Isley Brothers
  8. Lovely Day-Bill Withers
  9. Time Of The Season-The Zombies
  10. Ride On Baby-Wlliam Onyeabor
  11. Spring Affair-Donna Summer
  12. Master Blaster-Stevie Wonder
  13. Back To Life-Soul II Soul
  14. Harvest Moon-Poolside
  15. Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
  16. Strawberry Letter 23-Shuggie Otis
  17. La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones
  18. Simmer Down-The Skatllites
  19. Sunny Afternoon-The Kinks
  20. Daydream-Gunter Kallman Choir
  21. California Soul-Marlena Shaw
  22. Since I Left You-The Avalanches
  23. Can’t Do Without You-Caribou
  24. Sunny-Pillow Talk
  25. We Can’t Fly-Aeroplane
  26. Les Fleurs-Minnie Riperton
  27. Cruel Summer-Bananrama
  28. Long Hot Summer-The Style Council
  29. Play In The Sunshine-Prince
  30. Can I Kick It-A Tribe Called Quest
  31. Dreadlock Holiday-10CC
  32. Double Dutch-Malcolm McClaren
  33. Late In The Evening-Paul Simon
  34. Never Too Much-Luther Vandross
  35. Summer Madness-Kool & The Gang
  36. Sunshine Of Your Love-Spanky Wilson
  37. Le Temps De L’Amour-Francoise Hardy
  38. Girl From Ipanema-Astrud Gilberto & Stan Getz
  39. Broken Stones-Paul Weller
  40. God Only Knows-The Beach Boys
  41. Everybody Love The Sunshine-Roy Ayers
  42. Summertime-Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

 