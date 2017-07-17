The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 16th July '17
- Here Comes The Sun-The Beatles
- Hot Fun In The Summertime-Sly & The Family Stone
- Sun Is Shining-Bob Marley
- Good Life-Brassroots
- Hotpants-James Brown
- Give Me Sunshine-Leo’s Sunship
- Summer Breeze-The Isley Brothers
- Lovely Day-Bill Withers
- Time Of The Season-The Zombies
- Ride On Baby-Wlliam Onyeabor
- Spring Affair-Donna Summer
- Master Blaster-Stevie Wonder
- Back To Life-Soul II Soul
- Harvest Moon-Poolside
- Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
- Strawberry Letter 23-Shuggie Otis
- La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones
- Simmer Down-The Skatllites
- Sunny Afternoon-The Kinks
- Daydream-Gunter Kallman Choir
- California Soul-Marlena Shaw
- Since I Left You-The Avalanches
- Can’t Do Without You-Caribou
- Sunny-Pillow Talk
- We Can’t Fly-Aeroplane
- Les Fleurs-Minnie Riperton
- Cruel Summer-Bananrama
- Long Hot Summer-The Style Council
- Play In The Sunshine-Prince
- Can I Kick It-A Tribe Called Quest
- Dreadlock Holiday-10CC
- Double Dutch-Malcolm McClaren
- Late In The Evening-Paul Simon
- Never Too Much-Luther Vandross
- Summer Madness-Kool & The Gang
- Sunshine Of Your Love-Spanky Wilson
- Le Temps De L’Amour-Francoise Hardy
- Girl From Ipanema-Astrud Gilberto & Stan Getz
- Broken Stones-Paul Weller
- God Only Knows-The Beach Boys
- Everybody Love The Sunshine-Roy Ayers
- Summertime-Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong