  1. Wake Up & Make Love To Me-Ian Dury & The Blockheads
  2. Harvest Moon-Poolside
  3. There Will Always Be This Love-New Jackson feat. Margie Jean Lewis
  4. Andromeda-Gorillaz
  5. Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
  6. Fantastic Man-Willima Onyeabor
  7. Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
  8. Dive-Saint Etienne
  9. Another Star-Stevie Wonder
  10. You’re Wondering Now-The Skatalites
  11. Slave To The Rhythm-Grace Jones
  12. Nothing-Loah
  13. You Sent Me Flying-Amy Winehouse
  14. Girls & Boys-Prince
  15. Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
  16. Nothing But Love-I Am The Cosmos
  17. Arms Length-UNKLE
  18. Wicked Game-Chris Isaac (Trentemoller Mix)
  19. Miami-Baxter Dury
  20. Rip It Up-Orange Juice
  21. Fame-David Bowie
  22. Wake Up-Kormac feat. Bajka
  23. Peace Of What-RJD2
  24. Liquid Spirit-Gregory Porter
  25. Bamako-Songhoy Blues
  26. Kathmandu-Fehdah
  27. Gold Junkies-Melanie De Biasio
  28. Bonnie & Clyde-Serge Gainsbourg
  29. Dopamine If I Do-Ghostpoet
  30. I Wanna Be Like You-Ibeyi
  31. New York-St Vincent
  32. Say When-Brain Deady
  33. One Step Ahead—Aretha Franklin
  34. Oh Honey-Delegation
  35. (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano-Sampha

 