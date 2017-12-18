The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 17th Dec '17
- Wake Up & Make Love To Me-Ian Dury & The Blockheads
- Harvest Moon-Poolside
- There Will Always Be This Love-New Jackson feat. Margie Jean Lewis
- Andromeda-Gorillaz
- Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
- Fantastic Man-Willima Onyeabor
- Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
- Dive-Saint Etienne
- Another Star-Stevie Wonder
- You’re Wondering Now-The Skatalites
- Slave To The Rhythm-Grace Jones
- Nothing-Loah
- You Sent Me Flying-Amy Winehouse
- Girls & Boys-Prince
- Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
- Nothing But Love-I Am The Cosmos
- Arms Length-UNKLE
- Wicked Game-Chris Isaac (Trentemoller Mix)
- Miami-Baxter Dury
- Rip It Up-Orange Juice
- Fame-David Bowie
- Wake Up-Kormac feat. Bajka
- Peace Of What-RJD2
- Liquid Spirit-Gregory Porter
- Bamako-Songhoy Blues
- Kathmandu-Fehdah
- Gold Junkies-Melanie De Biasio
- Bonnie & Clyde-Serge Gainsbourg
- Dopamine If I Do-Ghostpoet
- I Wanna Be Like You-Ibeyi
- New York-St Vincent
- Say When-Brain Deady
- One Step Ahead—Aretha Franklin
- Oh Honey-Delegation
- (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano-Sampha